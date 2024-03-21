There are a lot of things that can contribute to neck pain. Poor posture, sitting for hours on end and the lack of an ergonomic work set-up can all lead to discomfort in the neck and back. One treatment that can help provide relief to pain stemming from conditions like “tech neck” is a cervical traction device, otherwise known as a neck stretcher. These devices increase flexibility in the spine and ease inflammation around the neck, according to Dr. Ken Hansraj, author of “Watch Your Back” and chief of spine surgery at Northern Medical Group. “Cervical traction devices work by gently pulling the head away from the neck, which increases the space between the vertebrae,” he says. The decompression can help reduce pressure on the intervertebral discs and nerves, which means, when used correctly, these devices can help keep neck and back pain at bay.

To find the best cervical traction devices for alleviating chronic neck pain, we spoke to experts, including Hansraj, an orthopedic and spinal surgeon, and Jenna Crivelli, an SSOL Schroth-certified physical therapist at Stroma Physical Therapy. Below, we rounded up their product recommendations and shopping guidance. We also addressed whom a neck stretcher is best for, how to safely use them at home and when to speak to a doctor for further assistance.

Learn more What is cervical traction? A cervical traction device, sometimes called a cervical neck stretcher or simply a neck stretcher, is a device that helps gently stretch the cervical spine, which is the group of bones that make up the neck. The term “traction” is a synonym for stretching. A cervical traction device can make the spine more flexible and decrease pressure and inflammation on the vertebrae, according to Hansraj . The bones of the vertebrae are separated by cushions called discs. When the vertebrae is compressed from cervical traction, this provides relief to the spine, according to Hansraj . “[Cervical traction] allows the disc spaces to re-hydrate [and] the spinal cord to rest in a relatively uncompressed state allowing the distracted facet joints to be more mobile and physiologically functional,” he says. Additionally, there are different types of cervical traction devices, such as inflatable and manual ones, that allow you to adjust them. These devices can also help with pain related to migraines and neck tension. Are cervical traction devices safe to use? An important note about using cervical traction devices at home, is to always approach it with caution and get a doctor’s perspective or input from a healthcare professional on your situation before trying them, according to Hansraj . “Be very careful with these devices and consult a physician, a doctor of osteopathy, a Doctor of Physical Therapy, or a chiropractic physician to make recommendations about which device to get and to get help with fit and use of your device,” he says. Additionally, you should always look over instructions carefully and start slowly to prevent injury, according to Hansraj . “Apply the lowest level of traction or the shortest duration of traction recommended and gradually increase as tolerated,” he says. Do cervical traction devices really work? Since everyone’s situation is different, it depends on a lot of different factors. Some people may notice improvement with the use of a cervical traction pillow or device, while others may require additional help. It’s important to keep in mind that a cervical traction device isn’t an alternative to professional medical treatment from a doctor or physical therapist. These devices are meant to provide some neck pain relief, particularly pain that stems from poor posture, a stiff neck and certain spinal conditions, according to Hansraj . You should always talk to your doctor for additional guidance if you’re experiencing severe neck pain.

How we picked the best cervical traction devices

We rounded up product recommendations for the best cervical traction devices from our experts, including Hansraj, an orthopedic and spinal surgeon and Jenna Crivelli, a physical therapist with experience treating scoliosis using the Schroth method. Here is what our experts recommend keeping in mind when looking for a cervical traction device:

Modifiability: Hansraj recommends keeping in mind the importance of using a cervical traction device that has some degree of modifiability. In other words, it’s better to use a device that can be partially adjusted, based on your individual needs. . “[Think about] what the limits are of stretching, and adjustability in height,” he says. This means making sure the device is the right fit. You don’t want a cervical traction cushion that’s too high or too short for your body, otherwise this would reduce the product’s effectiveness.

Comfort and material: Similar to modifiability, Hansraj recommends taking into account the comfort and material of a cervical traction device. This includes looking for cushions that are made from ultra soft material that's also breathable and durable, such as memory foam, polyurethane foam, polyfoam and blended latex. These materials have "the ability to"hug " and "conform " to the structures of your neck providing a comfortable basis of device engagement to the neck and head."

Similar to modifiability, Hansraj recommends taking into account the comfort and material of a cervical traction device. This includes looking for cushions that are made from ultra soft material that’s also breathable and durable, such as memory foam, polyurethane foam, polyfoam and blended latex. These materials have “the ability to”hug “ and “conform “ to the structures of your neck providing a comfortable basis of device engagement to the neck and head.” Shape and size: The structure and size of a cervical traction cushion is also crucial. This means looking for products that help form your neck into the proper shape, according to Hansraj. “A design that matches the C-shaped lordosis curvature of the neck while supporting the head can enhance personal comfort,” he says. “Lordosis of the neck is emphasized during traction.” Lordosis refers to the natural curvature of the spine.

The best cervical traction products in 2024

We spoke with Hansraj and Crevilli to get their input on the best products for neck traction and addressing neck pain. Below, we rounded up products based on recommendations and guidance from our experts.

This cervical neck traction device is recommended by Hansraj, who says that inflatable traction devices are great for people with different levels of neck pain and stiffness. “Usually made with a breathable cloth and an ergonomic profile, they can gently stretch and relax neck muscles,” he says. “They are portable and can be easily adjusted to provide the desired level of traction, making them ideal for people on the go or for use at the office.” The device is made from vegetable fleece and you can easily adjust the tightness of it when you put it on by using the velcro straps. To inflate the device, you can use the tube and valve pump on the side of the cushion.

This memory foam pillow from Brooklyn Bedding also comes recommended by Hansraj, who says that pillows can provide cervical neck support and relief to neck pain. Although they aren’t technically cervical traction devices, they still go a long way in helping people with neck pain, according to Hansraj. “These pillows support proper neck alignment during sleep, which can help prevent and alleviate neck pain,” he says. “They’re a good choice for those looking to maintain cervical health passively and are particularly beneficial for people with posture-related neck issues.” This particular pillow is made from memory foam, which evenly supports weight distribution and conforms to your body’s movements, according to the brand. Plus, you can choose from either a low or high profile for the pillow, depending on the height that works best for you.

Hansraj also recommends this cervical pillow for providing relief to the cervical spine. It’s ergonomic design makes it a good fit for side, back and stomach sleepers, according to the brand. The rectangular memory foam pillow has a groove in the middle, which gently holds the back or side of the neck as you sleep. The pillow is also made from breathable memory foam, it promotes air circulation, which is great for those who tend to get very hot when they sleep.

Similar to the inflatable cervical traction devices on this list, this neck and back cervical spine hydrator from Posture Pump, provides support to the cervical spine, according to Hansraj. “They may promote the re-hydration of the discs and may serve to restore the natural cervical lordosis curve, making them a beneficial tool for long-term spinal health and posture correction,” he says. To use the device, you lay on the floor, with the pump under you and your head fastened. Using the pump on the side of the device, you can use the compression to gently provide pressure to the back of the neck and also act as a posture corrector. In addition to the neck, this device provides support to the lumbar spine with the help of a small cushion placed beneath the lower back.

This handheld massage cane from Body Back Buddy, which is commonly referred to as an “S cane,” comes recommended by Jenna Crevilli. This isn’t technically a cervical traction device, but like a cervical pillow, it can help provide relief from pain in the back of the neck, according to Crevilli. You can use the device to reach different spots around the body, including ones that are sometimes difficult to reach by hand, such as the back of the neck, the shoulders and the upper back. Additionally, the device has different shaped knobs attached to it, which help gently but firmly apply pressure to points on the body to target and diminish pain, according to the brand. When used properly, the device helps address pain affiliated with muscle tension, aches and soreness.

Foam rollers are commonly used in exercises such as yoga and pilates, but they can also help relieve neck pain, according to Crevilli. To address the cervical spine, Crevilli recommends using a 36-inch roller to do exercises like chin tucks while lying down as well as pec stretches. This foam roller from AmazonBasics is high density, meaning that it’s firm in texture and holds its shape well after use. Additionally, the roller, which is 12 x 6 x 6 inches, is perfect for various types of exercise such as flexibility and strengthening, according to the brand.

How to shop for cervical traction devices

There are a lot of factors that contribute to a good cervical traction device, such as adjustability and price point. Our experts also recommend putting a lot of thought into the type of device before buying one.

Types of cervical traction and support devices

Inflatable

An inflatable cervical traction device uses both cushioning and air to provide support and traction to the neck. Hansraj likes these because they’re easy to adjust based on personal preference. These devices come with a tube and inflation valve that you pump to inflate the cushion to different levels of firmness.

Cervical pillows

As Hansraj mentioned above, cervical neck pillows aren’t technically traction devices, but they help provide support to cervical spine alignment in a more subtle way while you sleep. Look for pillows that are made of memory foam, since they more easily conform to the shape of your head and neck, and provide more support than non-memory foam cushions.

Posture pumps

In addition to inflatable cervical traction devices and cervical pillows, Hansraj recommends buying a posture pump-style device to provide relief to the neck. Hansraj says that these types of cervical traction devices help in promoting proper posture and alleviating pain from degenerative disc diseases.

