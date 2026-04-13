When it comes to a good bra, you want it to be supportive but also comfortable. Unfortunately, underwire styles often only accomplish that first goal. Thankfully, many brands have started to make wireless bras that offer the support of a sports bra, but with the lift and separation of a regular bra. And Amazon currently has a number of wireless bras for up to 62 percent off, including one that's just under $11.

Wireless bras on sale on Amazon

This full coverage bra is made with a four-way stretch material that gently supports and moves with your body for comfort. The bra is also reinforced in areas that tend to need extra support (like under the bust ) and has foam cups for shaping. The seamless design also won’t chafe and the wide straps are designed not to slip, according to Bali.

NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans says this bra is super soft and never feels restrictive. The stretchy modal fabric lifts and separates, so you aren’t left with that uni-boob look. The straps can also be adjusted so they are either traditional or crisscrossed in the back.

I have a fuller bust and was always skeptical that anything wireless could actually give me the support I need — until I took a chance on this bra. It’s lightly padded for shape, seamless to prevent irritation and the stretchy fabric lifts your bust without feeling suffocating. The light compression of the fabric is also minimizing, making this a good choice for those with larger breasts.

More deals on wireless bras

25% off Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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