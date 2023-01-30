Whether you’re an avid power walker, someone who stands all day on the job or is always running after your kids, a sturdy, slip-resistant shoe that’s supportive and comfortable is a must.

Experts tell us that if you have the time, it’s best to first get fitted at a specialty running store, especially if you deal with foot pain or issues such as plantar fasciitis. Fortunately, many of the hottest-selling walking-shoe brands you’ll see in these specialty stores – such as Brooks, ACICS, Saucony, Skechers and New Balance – are also available right on Amazon.

How to shop online for women’s walking shoes

In a previous guide on best women’s walking shoes, podiatrists Olga Shvets and Miguel Cunha said the first step to buying the right walking shoe is knowing what type of arch support you need – whether neutral, low or high. This depends on knowing whether your foot type is pronator (when your ankle or arch rolls or tips inward slightly), supinator (when your weight rolls onto the outer edges of your feet) or neutral (when your foot lands on your heel and rolls forward so that your impact is distributed evenly). If buying online, Shvets recommends looking at a well-worn pair of sneakers you already own to see where they are worn out.

Here are some of the other important factors to look for when shopping online for a quality walking shoe, according to our experts:

Good arch support , which comes from a footbed made of memory foam or an ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) anti-compression insole.

, which comes from a footbed made of or an (EVA) anti-compression insole. A rubber outsole to help alleviate the impact of each step.

to help alleviate the impact of each step. Smooth, solid uppers that are highly durable but also flexible.

that are highly durable but also flexible. A breathable fabric to allow for maximum ventilation so you avoid moisture that can cause Athlete’s foot or other complications from fungus.

to allow for maximum ventilation so you avoid moisture that can cause Athlete’s foot or other complications from fungus. A lightweight shoe to decrease fatigue and keep you comfortable and fast on your feet.

Best women’s walking shoes on Amazon

To help you shop for a great-quality walking shoe on Amazon, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best options in line with our expert guidance, as well as some highly rated brands that are breathable, lightweight, provide excellent arch support and more. We’ve also included options in every price range, from the most budget-friendly to the most splurge-worthy.

Best budget-friendly walking shoes for women

4.0-star average rating from 35,726 ratings on Amazon

These slip-on walking sneakers have a flexible mesh insole and a soft upper that is made to feel like a sock to provide comfort for women who suffer from plantar fasciitis, bunions and other foot pain, says HKR. They also have a durable rubber sole and a traction heel that is designed to grip surfaces both indoors and out, says the brand. The insoles are made of memory foam for extra cushioning and arch support, and the fabric is breathable. Lightweight at just 1.46 pounds, these shoes are good for walking as well as for those who spend a lot of time standing, says HKR. They come in 18 colors, including Taupe, Dark Grey, Navy, Grey Black and Purple.

4.4-star average rating from 11,935 ratings on Amazon

This ASICS shoe contains a gel technology that provides extra cushioning for shock absorption, says the brand. They are also made of mesh fabric to allow for proper airflow and ventilation and include an Ortholite SOckliner for moisture management. The ASICS Gel_Contend 7 is best for neutral foot types, or those with a normal-sized arch. They come in 25 bold colorways, including French Blue/Barely Rose, Orchid/White, Mist/Blazing Coral and Black/Hot Pink.

4.5-star average rating from 72,250 ratings on Amazon

These mesh slip-on shoes are breathable and lightweight and include a sockliner that adapts to your foot while you walk, says the brand. The insole is made of Skechers’ Gogo Max technology, which provides added cushioning and support, says Skechers.The Go Joy comes in medium, narrow and wide sizes and 37 color options, including Hot Pink, Red, Charcoal, Black and Taupe.

4.3-star average rating from 35,480 ratings on Amazon

Another highly rated slip-on, the Doussprt is made of mesh fabric and has an elastic cuff for easy on and off. Its perforated arch is designed for extra ventilation, says the brand, and its air cushion technology provides a buffer between you and the ground to help protect you from injury, says Doussprt. The footbed is made of mesh and EVA for added arch support. They also have a slip-resistant heel and a wide, round toe, which make these ideal for those who need to stand for long periods of time, according to the brand.

4.1-star average rating from 65,159 ratings on Amazon

Like the Doussprt, this STQ walking shoe is made of breathable mesh fabric with a wide, round toe, so they are comfortable enough for all-day standing, says the brand. Best for those requiring low arch support, these shoes have a thick sole with air cushioning to help absorb the impact as you walk. At just under 1 pound, the STQ is extremely lightweight. These mesh slip-ons are machine washable and come in 13 colors, including Taupe, Dark Grey, Navy and Purple.

Best mid-range walking shoes for women

4.7-star average rating from 20,853 Amazon reviews

This No. 1 bestseller on Amazon is Brooks’ first carbon-neutral shoe. It is designed not only for stable walking on all sorts of terrain but for everyday runs, says the brand. The Ghost 14 offers neutral support and utilizes its DNA Loft technology for extra cushioning. It also has an integrated system of shock absorbers with a rubber outsole to offer traction on wet surfaces, says the brand. This shoe comes in 35 bold colorways.

4.3-star average rating from 13.112 Amazon reviews

According to Shvets, these high-performance walking shoes from Ryka are a “newer shoe that people are loving” because of their substantial rubber sole that helps with impact. The Devotion Plus 2 has built-in foam cushioning, is made of breathable mesh and lightweight, says the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 888 Amazon reviews

Considered a stability sneaker — meaning it’s best for those with normal arches and only mild control problems — the 860v12 provides more comfort than typical walking shoes due to the additional cushioning that helps absorb the impact and protects the joints, says Shvets. These shoes can also accommodate orthotics comfortably. “They are great for the elderly population,” said Shvets. In addition to being lightweight, the shoe has extra cushioning for comfort and support and is made with durable synthetic material for long-term use.

4.4-star average rating from 1,911 Amazon reviews

Cunha highly recommends the Saucony brand for neutral- or low-arched people, he says, due to their good stability and extra padding for shock control. Shvets agreed: “This shoe is really great for an overpronator because it offers a lot of support,” she noted. The Integrity Walker 3 has the American Podiatric Medical Association seal of approval — the organization says shoes that are APMA-approved have been “found to promote good foot health.”

4.5-star average rating from 360 Amazon reviews

Another Cunha favorite, the Guide 15 has been redesigned with thicker cushioning and higher sidewalls for better stability. They also have a thick sole from heel to toe to absorb impact. “I always recommend this shoe because it delivers a softer heel strike and takes some stress off the foot,” he said.

4.6-star average rating from 11,138 Amazon reviews

Shvets is a fan of this lightweight shoe (just 1.3 pounds) from ASICS because of its high arch, making it ideal for people with flat feet, she said. The heel is reinforced with the brand’s GEL technology for extra cushioning, and the shoe is made of mesh fabric for breathability. Its outsole is rubber, and it also contains an Ortholite sockliner to manage moisture. It comes in wide options as well as 20 bold colors.

Best splurge-worthy walking shoes for women

4.5-star average rating from 729 Amazon reviews

The Clifton 8 from Select editor-favorite brand Hoka has recently been reengineered with a midsole that offers one of the brand’s lightest, most energetic foams to date, said the company. It’s made of mesh fabric for extra breathability and has an extended heel crash pad to help protect against injury, says Hoka. It comes in 16 fun colorways, including Aquarelle/Eggshell Blue, Grape Wine/Beautyberry and Blue Graphite/Ibis Rose.

4.5-star average rating from 984 Amazon reviews

According to the company, the FuelCell Propel is good for all foot types and comes in Normal, Wide and X-Wide. Cunha said he recommends this shoe to all his patients because of the carbon fiber plate embedded in its midsole that absorbs the impact of a heel strike. “It helps propel your foot by pushing that force back onto the ground, allowing you to run longer and faster,” he said, adding that it’s also lightweight, at just 9 ounces, and has a rubber outsole that makes it durable.

4.5-star average rating from 893 Amazon reviews

This hybrid lifestyle/running shoe from Select favorite brand On is another favorite of Cunha’s, for its ability to absorb impact and provide a cushioned landing. The On Cloud 5 is super lightweight and has a textile and synthetic upper for maximum breathability, says the brand. It also has a removable insole and rubber sole, along with reflective accents and a cushioned collar for extra comfort. ON’s Cloud 5 comes in 16 colors, including Kelp/Shadow, Denim/White and Rose/Shell.

4.6-star average rating from 7,044 Amazon reviews

A good shoe for overpronators, says the brand, the Adrenaline GTS uses a GuideRail system that balances the foot back into position by providing passive stability. “If you talk to any marathon runner, they are picking Brooks because there is a lot less injury,” said Shvets, adding that this sneaker has a good heel counter, which provides stability to the foot and gives the shoe longevity. “It’s really durable,” she noted. The Adrenaline comes with an updated midsole made of its DNA Loft technology, which provides extra cushioning, along with the brand’s segmented crash pad for a softer impact.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Miguel Cunha is a podiatrist and founder of Gotham Footcare in New York.

is a podiatrist and founder of Gotham Footcare in New York. Olga Shvets is a podiatrist at Bay Ridge Family Podiatry in Brooklyn and Central Park Podiatry in Yonkers.

