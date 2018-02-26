Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
'The Beast from the East' surprises Rome with snowfall
A rare snowstorm hit Rome, giving residents the chance to ski and build snowmen.
The Circus Maximus is transformed into a winter wonderland for children and families with sleds, skis and snowboards following unusually heavy snowfall.
Schools and public offices were closed and snow-removal crews were in place as Rome was on high alert for a winter blast of bad weather.
Members of the Swiss Guard stand in St. Peter's Square.
Watch: Snow blankets Rome after heaviest winter storm in years
