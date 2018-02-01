Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Christians around the world observe Easter week
Worshippers prayed, sang and participated in solemn processions and festive parades.
Jerusalem
Roman Catholic clergymen hold candles as they circle the Stone of the Anointing during the Holy Thursday (Maundy Thursday) Easter procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed to be the site of Christ's crucifixion and resurrection, in the old city of Jerusalem on March 29.
Lima, Peru
Women, their heads covered by veils, burn incense as they accompany the Good Friday procession on March 30. Thousands of Roman Catholics fill the streets marking the crucifixion of Jesus, with a procession honoring the Lord of Miracles, or Senor de los Milagros, the patron saint of most Catholic Peruvians.
Mexico City
Men known as Nazarenes rest next to their crosses after a procession marking Good Friday in the neighborhood of Iztapalapa on March 30.
Every year, hundreds of residents from this working-class neighborhood carry crosses up a nearby hill, the site of a re-enactment of Jesus' crucifixion, in one of Mexico's largest Holy Week celebrations.
