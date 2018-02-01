Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

News

Christians around the world observe Easter week

Worshippers prayed, sang and participated in solemn processions and festive parades.

 / Updated 24 PHOTOS

Seville, Spain

A penitent of the 'La Paz' brotherhood participates in the Palm Sunday procession at the start of the Holy Week on March 25, 2018.

Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during Holy Week.

Cristina Quicler / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Jerusalem

Roman Catholic clergymen hold candles as they circle the Stone of the Anointing during the Holy Thursday (Maundy Thursday) Easter procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed to be the site of Christ's crucifixion and resurrection, in the old city of Jerusalem on March 29.

Gali Tibbon / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Zaragoza, Spain

Two devotees known as ''La Manolas'' participate in a Palm Sunday procession on March 25. 

Alvaro Barrientos / AP
  • Share

Lima, Peru

Women, their heads covered by veils, burn incense as they accompany the Good Friday procession on March 30. Thousands of Roman Catholics fill the streets marking the crucifixion of Jesus, with a procession honoring the Lord of Miracles, or Senor de los Milagros, the patron saint of most Catholic Peruvians.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share

Lima, Peru

A girl burns incense while taking part in a Holy Week procession on April 1.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share

Seoul, South Korea

People pray during an annual Easter service rally at Yeonsei University on April 1. About 10,000 participants prayed for peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

Ahn Young-joon / AP
  • Share

Gaza City

Palestinian Christians attend a service on Easter Sunday at the Church of Saint Porphyrius on April 1.

Suhaib Salem / Reuters
  • Share

Lima, Peru

Children carry an image of Jesus while taking part in a Holy Week procession on April 1.

Rodrigo Abd / AP
  • Share

Braga, Portugal

A woman participates in a Palm Sunday procession on March 25.

Hugo Delgado / EPA
  • Share

Mexico City

Men known as Nazarenes rest next to their crosses after a procession marking Good Friday in the neighborhood of Iztapalapa on March 30.

Every year, hundreds of residents from this working-class neighborhood carry crosses up a nearby hill, the site of a re-enactment of Jesus' crucifixion, in one of Mexico's largest Holy Week celebrations.

Christian Palma / AP
  • Share

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

A boy puts on a cross during a Palm Sunday Mass on March 25.

Orlando Barria / EPA
  • Share

Madrid, Spain

A penitent dressed in traditional Spanish attire checks her phone as she waits for the start of the Los Estudiantes procession during Holy Week on March 25.

Juan Medina / Reuters
  • Share

Cordoba, Spain

Penitents from the El Nazareno brotherhood walk to the Jesus Nazareno Church as people pass by before a procession during Maundy Wednesday on March 29.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images
  • Share

New York

Vladimir Kuzmin carries the cross during a Stations of the Cross procession on the Brooklyn Bridge on March 30.

Mary Altaffer / AP
  • Share

Rome

A worker lights the cross before the arrival of Pope Francis for the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession at the Colosseum on March 30.

Filipp Monteforte / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Seville, Spain

Penitents of the "La O" brotherhood walk over Triana bridge during a Good Friday procession on March 30.

Cristina Quicler / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Beijing

People pray at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on March 29.

Damir Sagolj / Reuters
  • Share

Vatican City

Pope Francis prostrates himself in prayer during the celebration the Lord's Passion on Good Friday at Saint Peter's Basilica on March 30.

Fabio Frustaci / EPA
  • Share

Surabaya, Indonesia

Catholics re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus at the compound of St. Mikael church on March 30.

Juni Kriswanto / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

London

The Wintershall Players perform 'The Passion of Jesus' in Trafalgar Square on March 30.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images
  • Share

Jerusalem

An actor dressed as Jesus carries a cross as he re-enacts the crucifixion walk along the Via Dolorosa toward the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on March 30.

Ariel Schalit / AP
  • Share

Berwick-upon-Tweed, England

A pilgrim carries a wooden cross on the final leg of an annual pilgrimage to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne on March 30. 

Ian Forsyth / Getty Images
  • Share

New York

A woman wears an Easter bonnet during the annual Easter parade on April 1. Dating to the 1870s, the parade attracts thousands of people every year.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
  • Share

New York

People wearing Easter bonnets and Easter costumes participate in the annual Easter parade on April 1. 

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
  • Share
1/24

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.