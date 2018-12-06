In Focus
George H.W. Bush's final Texas train ride
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush traveled to his final resting place aboard a Union Pacific train through Texas.
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush watch as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried to a Union Pacific train following his funeral in Spring, Texas, on Dec. 6, 2018.
Bush was remembered by friends and family as a humble leader with the "courage of a warrior" at a second funeral in Houston.
A joint services military honor guard brings former President George H.W. Bush's casket onto a Union Pacific train.
People pay their respects as the train travels from Spring to College Station, Texas.
A young boy waves an American flag as the funeral train passes through Navasota, Texas.
Firefighters salute on an overpass as the funeral train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush travels through Spring, Texas.
The casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes through Magnolia, Texas.
People pay their respects as the train travels from Spring to College Station, Texas.
Janice Scheve hangs flags from her building in Navasota, Texas.
People watch as the train travels to College Station, Texas, where former President George H.W. Bush will be buried at his presidential library at Texas A&M University.
Children wave flags as the funeral train travels towards College Station, Texas.
Students from Salyer Elementary School wave flags as the train travels through Spring, Texas.
The train carrying the casket of President George H.W. Bush passes through Navasota, Texas.
Spectators cheer and wave flags as the train travels through Navasota, Texas.
Tim and Jean O'Neal watch from the back of their pickup as the train passes through Millican, Texas.
Peter Olyniec waves a flag near Whitehall, Texas.