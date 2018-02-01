Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

News

Supermoon gets 2018 off to big, bright start

New Year's Day supermoon lights up the sky from Malta to Las Vegas and areas in between.

13 PHOTOS

Malta

The supermoon full moon is seen through Christmas lights on January 1, 2018 in Valletta, Malta.

Tonight's full moon, the first full moon of 2018, is also known as the Wolf Moon which is the first of two full moons in January. The second will take place on the night of January 31.

Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters
  • Share

London

A Full Wolf Moon which is a supermoon rises by County Hall.

Neil Hall / EPA
  • Share

Malta

A supermoon full moon is seen rising in Pieta.

Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters
  • Share

Rome

People admire the supermoon from the Terrazza del Pincio.

Alberto Pizzoli / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Beijing

The supermoon is seen rising behind a red lantern.

China Stringer Network / Reuters
  • Share

Las Vegas

The first supermoon of the new year rises above the Vegas Strip.

Richard Brian / Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
  • Share

London

A Full Wolf Moon which is a supermoon rises by the London Eye.

Neil Hall / EPA
  • Share

Malta

A supermoon full moon rises behind the guard tower on the 17th century San Salvatore Bastion in Pieta.

Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters
  • Share

New York

A supermoon full moon is seen above the Hudson River and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge from Nyack.

Mike Segar / Reuters
  • Share

London

A plane flies in front of a supermoon or wolf moon on its approach to London Heathrow Airport.

Justin Tallis / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share

Paris

The new year super moon passes over the Genie de la Bastille.

Etienne Laurent / EPA
  • Share

London

A supermoon full moon is seen rising above the skyline.

Toby Melville / Reuters
  • Share

New York

A supermoon full moon is seen above the Hudson River and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge from Nyack.

Mike Segar / Reuters
  • Share
1/13