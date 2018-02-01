Sign up for the NEWS newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
News
Supermoon gets 2018 off to big, bright start
New Year's Day supermoon lights up the sky from Malta to Las Vegas and areas in between.
13 PHOTOS
Malta
— Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters
The supermoon full moon is seen through Christmas lights on January 1, 2018 in Valletta, Malta.
Tonight's full moon, the first full moon of 2018, is also known as the Wolf Moon which is the first of two full moons in January. The second will take place on the night of January 31.
1/13