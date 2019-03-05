Image:

World

Rockin' Rio's Carnival celebrations light up the Sambadrome

Carnival is back with an explosion of sequins, fireworks and outrageous costumes at the Sambadrome in Rio.

 / Updated 16 PHOTOS
Image:

Members of the Uniao da Ilha samba school perform during the second night of Rio's Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early on March 4. 

Mauro Pimentel / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Members of Mangueira samba school during the second night of Rio's Carnival parade.

Mauro Pimentel / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Brazilian soccer player Neymar is seen during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian soccer player Neymar at the Rio Carnival parade at the Sambadrome.

Pilar Olivares / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Performers from the Mangueira samba school.

Leo Correa / AP
  • Share
Image:

Vila Isabel samba school

Pilar Olivares / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

A member of the Uniao da Ilha samba school performs.

Mauro Pimentel / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Revellers from Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro

The Vila Isabel samba school float travels through the Sambadrome.

Pilar Olivares / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Drum Queen Sabrina Sato from Vila Isabel samba school leads her school in dance.

Pilar Olivares / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Performers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school.

Leo Correa / AP
  • Share
Image:

The Portela samba school float travels through the Sambadrome.

Pilar Olivares / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Members of the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school wait to perform.

Carl de Souza / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

A dancer from Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school.

Sergio Moraes / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Revellers from Unidos da Tijuca samba school recreate the Passion of the Christ during the first night of the Carnival parade.

Pilar Olivares / Reuters
  • Share
Image:

Members of Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the first night of Rio's Carnival.

Mauro Pimentel / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Performers from the Vila Isabel samba school parade.

Silvia Izquierdo / AP
  • Share
Image: Revellers from the Portela samba school perform during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro

A member of Portela samba school performs.

Sergio Moraes / Reuters
  • Share
1/16