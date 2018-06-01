Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Rescuers race to save soccer team trapped in Thai cave
12 boys and their coach have been stranded in a flooded cave since June 23
Rescue teams gather in a deep cave on June 25, 2018, where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing in Chang Rai, northern Thailand.
The group went missing after they went exploring in the cave on June 23. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days as the only way to reach them was by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents. The rescue claimed its first life when a diver fell unconscious underwater and died.
Thai soldiers relay an electric cable deep into the Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park on June 26.
Thai soldiers carry a hose deep into the cave to pump out water on June 27.
A team of SEAL divers inspect the water-filled tunnel in the cave on June 28.
Thai soldiers carry equipment inside the flooded cave complex on July 2.
Authorities have raised concerns about how much air the 12 stranded boys and their coach have access to inside the cave. The supply has been depleted by the presence of hundreds of rescue workers.
The missing boys and their soccer coach as they were found in the dark, partially flooded cave on July 2.
After nine long and arduous days, the boys and their coach were found alive in the cave — a godsend for their anxious families and joyous news for a country that had been riveted to televisions and social media, desperate for updates.
Family members near the cave celebrate the news that the team and their coach were found alive on July 2.
Rescuers are sent inside the cave on July 3.
Rescuers, including international teams, are considering alternative ways to bring the group out before heavy rains hit the country's north next week which could further hamper the operation.
Some members of the team in the cave on July 4.
The Thai navy is teaching the boys the basics of diving, with a view to guiding them out through flood waters. However, some of the boys cannot swim and navigating the cave has frustrated even the most expert divers.
A family member prays before a shrine in the Tham Luang cave area as rescue operations continue on July 5.
Military personnel carry surface supply diving cables out from the cave complex on July 5.
Water is pumped out of the cave complex on July 5.
An honor guard holds up a picture of former Thai Navy SEAL diver Samarn Kunan on July 6.
Kunan, 38, was working in a volunteer capacity and fell unconscious underwater on a mission to place oxygen canisters along the route to where the boys and their coach are sheltered.