Rescuers race to save soccer team trapped in Thai cave

Rescue teams gather in a deep cave on June 25, 2018, where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing in Chang Rai, northern Thailand.

The group went missing after they went exploring in the cave on June 23. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days as the only way to reach them was by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents. The rescue claimed its first life when a diver fell unconscious underwater and died.