The Week in Pictures: Jan. 25 - Feb. 1

Michigan State student Connor Berry, 22, climbs on the table to protest the MSU board of trustees' unanimous vote to name former Gov. John Engler as their interim president, in East Lansing, Michigan, on Jan. 31.

MSU turned to a hard-nosed former governor and alumnus to right the ship following scathing criticism over former doctor Larry Nassar's ability to molest young female athletes for decades under the guise of medical treatment.