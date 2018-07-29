Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Wildfires rip through California towns

Firefighters from across the U.S are being sent to California to help crews stretched to the limit as they battle 17 wildfires.

Image:

A forest burns in the Carr Fire on July 30.

Wildfires have burned a quarter-million acres of the state, killed at least eight people and destroyed more than 1,000 structures, most of them homes.

Terray Sylvester / Getty Images
Image:

An air tanker drops fire retardant near Lakeport on one of the wildfires that is part of the Mendocino Complex. 

Noah Berger / AP
Image:

A firefighter walks through smoke from the Mendocino Complex of fires.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

CalFire firefighters monitor flames above State Highway 299 while battling the Carr Fire.

Terray Sylvester / Getty Images
Image:

A vintage vehicle lies between burnt trees damaged by the Cranston Fire near Mountain Center on July 29.

Mike Nelson / EPA
Image:

CalFire equipment stands ready near the River Fire portion of the Mendocino Complex Fire in Lakeport.

Alan Simmons / EPA
Image:

A dead horse is tangled up in a fence after being caught in the Cranston Fire in Mountain Center.

Mike Nelson / EPA
Image: Carla Bledsoe, Sherry Bledsoe

Carla Bledsoe, facing camera, hugs her sister Sherry outside of the sheriff's office after hearing the news that Sherry's children, James and Emily, and grandmother, Melody Bledsoe, were killed in a wildfire in Redding.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
The sun sets over hills burned by the Carr Fire west of Redding on July 28.

The sun sets over hills burned by the Carr Fire west of Redding on July 28. 

 

The Carr Fire has been blamed for the deaths of six people, including two firefighters and three members of a Redding family.

Bob Strong / Reuters
Image: TOPSHOT-US-WILDFIRES

A fire truck battling the Carr Fire drives along Highway 299 near Whiskeytown.
Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Homes leveled in the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, California.

Homes leveled in the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, California.
Noah Berger / AP
Image:

A deer grazes along a road covered in fire retardant near Redding.
Noah Berger / AP
Image:

Flames tower above firefighters battling the Carr Fire near Whiskeytown, California, on July 27.

President Donald Trump on Saturday declared a state of emergency in California due to massive wildfires burning from San Diego to Mendocino County.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
A large pyrocumulus cloud (or cloud of fire) explodes outward during the Carr fire near Redding, California on July 27, 2018. Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region.

A large pyrocumulus cloud (or cloud of fire) explodes outward during the Carr Fire.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
Image:

Children of the Brilz family look at the remains of their home in Redding.

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
A firefighter sprays water on a home in Redding.

A firefighter sprays water on a home in Redding.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Image:

A woman surveys damage to her grandmother's house in Redding.

Noah Berger / AP
Image:

Scorched cars in Redding.

The Carr Fire is believed to have started as a result of the mechanical failure of a vehicle, Cal Fire said. 

Noah Berger / AP
Smoke hangs over Whiskeytown Lake.

Smoke hangs over Whiskeytown Lake.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
A home burns along Sunflower Road in Redding.

A home burns along Sunflower Road in Redding.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Image:

A historic schoolhouse burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta on July 26.

 

Noah Berger / AP
Image:

The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Redding.

Noah Berger / AP
Image:

A structure burns along Highway 299 near Redding.

Noah Berger / AP
Image:

A water tender operator after trying to save a home in Shasta.

Noah Berger / AP
Image:

Firefighters discuss plans in Shasta.

Noah Berger / AP
Image:

A firefighter monitors a backfire in Redding.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Image:

A firefighter lights backfires in Redding.

Read: Massive California wildfire has now killed five

Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images
