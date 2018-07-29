Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Wildfires rip through California towns
Firefighters from across the U.S are being sent to California to help crews stretched to the limit as they battle 17 wildfires.
A forest burns in the Carr Fire on July 30.
Wildfires have burned a quarter-million acres of the state, killed at least eight people and destroyed more than 1,000 structures, most of them homes.
An air tanker drops fire retardant near Lakeport on one of the wildfires that is part of the Mendocino Complex.
A firefighter walks through smoke from the Mendocino Complex of fires.
CalFire firefighters monitor flames above State Highway 299 while battling the Carr Fire.
A vintage vehicle lies between burnt trees damaged by the Cranston Fire near Mountain Center on July 29.
CalFire equipment stands ready near the River Fire portion of the Mendocino Complex Fire in Lakeport.
A dead horse is tangled up in a fence after being caught in the Cranston Fire in Mountain Center.
Carla Bledsoe, facing camera, hugs her sister Sherry outside of the sheriff's office after hearing the news that Sherry's children, James and Emily, and grandmother, Melody Bledsoe, were killed in a wildfire in Redding.
The sun sets over hills burned by the Carr Fire west of Redding on July 28.
The Carr Fire has been blamed for the deaths of six people, including two firefighters and three members of a Redding family.
Flames tower above firefighters battling the Carr Fire near Whiskeytown, California, on July 27.
President Donald Trump on Saturday declared a state of emergency in California due to massive wildfires burning from San Diego to Mendocino County.
A large pyrocumulus cloud (or cloud of fire) explodes outward during the Carr Fire.
Children of the Brilz family look at the remains of their home in Redding.
A firefighter sprays water on a home in Redding.
A woman surveys damage to her grandmother's house in Redding.
Scorched cars in Redding.
The Carr Fire is believed to have started as a result of the mechanical failure of a vehicle, Cal Fire said.
Smoke hangs over Whiskeytown Lake.
A home burns along Sunflower Road in Redding.
A historic schoolhouse burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta on July 26.
The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Redding.
A structure burns along Highway 299 near Redding.
A water tender operator after trying to save a home in Shasta.
Firefighters discuss plans in Shasta.
A firefighter monitors a backfire in Redding.
A firefighter lights backfires in Redding.