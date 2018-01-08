WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security will announce Monday that it plans to end temporary protected status for 200,000 El Salvadorans currently living in the United States, according to senior administration officials.

The Washington Post first reported the news. The El Salvadorans will have until September of 2019 to seek permanent residency in the United States or risk deportation.

The months before then "will provide time with individuals with TPS [temporary protected status] to arrange for their departure, or if eligible, to do the necessary paperwork to remain in the United States," a senior administration official told reporters on a call previewing the announcement.

Demonstrators march during an immigration rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and Temporary Protected Status (TPS), programs, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Jose Luis Magana / AP file

The move by the Trump administration had been expected after the same status was ended for immigrants from Honduras and Haiti in 2017. The El Salvadorans were given protection after a series of earthquakes hit the country in 2001. They are the largest population to have TPS currently living in the United States.

Immigration advocates have argued that the conditions in El Salvador are still too violent and impoverished for those on temporary protected status to return.

A senior administration official said the Trump administration did not consider the gang-perpetrated violence in El Salvador when deciding to end the protected status, only that the country has recovered from the 2001 earthquakes.