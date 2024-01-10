Mark Zuckerberg shares he's raising cattle on beer and macadamia nuts

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a post Tuesday that he is raising cattle at his Hawaiian ranch.

Zuckerberg shared his cattle project to Instagram and Facebook. In his post, he said that his goal is to "create some of the highest quality beef in the world." He said he is raising wagyu and angus cattle that will be "eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch."

Some cattle farmers give their animals beer to stimulate their appetites, although it's not a common practice, despite what some consumers believe.

Zuckerberg said he needs "a lot of acres of macadamia trees" because his cows each eat 5,000 to 10,000 pounds of feed annually. He said he wanted to keep the feeding and raising process "local and vertically integrated."

"We're still early in the journey and it's fun improving on it every season," he wrote in his post. "Of all my projects, this is the most delicious." He shared a picture of a cut of meat along with his post.

Zuckerberg has been secretive about his compound, Ko’olau Ranch, located on the island of Kauai, for years. Zuckerberg began purchasing land on the island in 2014 and has come under scrutiny for his impact on the local community.

He was previously under fire for pressuring Native Hawaiians into selling their ancestral land through litigation. Zuckerberg apologized in an op-ed published in the local Kauai newspaper in 2017 and promised to drop the lawsuits.

In December, Wired reported that Zuckerberg is also building an underground bunker at the massive Hawaii compound.