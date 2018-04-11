Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Facebook is commissioning an independent study on "the effects of social media on elections and democracy," CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday.

But don't expect a postmortem of the 2016 U.S. election.

The election research commission will be comprised of top academics who will "hold us accountable for making sure we protect the integrity of these elections on Facebook," Zuckerberg wrote in a post Monday morning.

Researchers will be given access to Facebook's resources so they can draw "unbiased conclusions about Facebook's role in elections, including how we're handling the risks on our platform and what steps we need to take before future elections," Zuckerberg wrote.

The research, however, won't examine past elections. Instead, the "focus will be entirely forward looking" at upcoming elections in Brazil, India, Mexico and the U.S. midterms.

The announcement comes a day before Zuckerberg is to testify before Congress about the millions of Facebook users whose data was improperly used by Cambridge Analytica, a data firm employed by President Donald Trump's campaign in the lead up to the 2016 election.

The scandal, which affected up to 87 million users, has left the social media giant reeling.