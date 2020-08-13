'Fornite' conquered the video game world. Now, it's taking on Apple's power.

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Apple and Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game "Fortnite," became locked in a dramatic standoff on Thursday that immediately renewed questions about Apple's power over the digital marketplace.

The standoff pits Epic Games, a $17 billion gaming company, against Apple, a $2 trillion tech giant, over how money flows between the companies — an issue that has also been raised by many other app-makers who argue Apple uses its market power to take a cut of money that it has no right to.

The situation began after Epic intentionally circumvented a much-criticized Apple policy that requires certain apps to give the iPhone giant up to a 30 percent cut of all in-app purchases.

That led to Apple removing Fortnite, which has 350 million registered players, from its app store. Epic Games, appearing to anticipate the move by Apple, responded by suing the company for anticompetitive behavior.

Epic Games becomes the most high-profile company yet to challenge Apple's rules around payments — and at a crucial time. All of this comes as Apple is facing antitrust scrutiny in Washington.

Epic Games and its founder, Tim Sweeney, have long criticized Apple and Google, the world's primary smartphone makers, for requiring certain apps to give them a cut of all in-app purchases. Ahead of last month's tech antitrust hearings, he accused them of being a duopoly.

But while many companies have complained for years about the fees that Apple and Google charge developers, Epic Games on Thursday became the first company to take action and force Apple's hand.

On Thursday, Epic implemented its own in-app payment system for Fortnite, effectively circumventing the 30 percent fee. Apple responded by removing the Fortnite app from its system entirely.

"Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users," Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz said in a statement. "As a result their Fortnite app has been removed from the store."

Epic Games, in its the lawsuit, states it was suing "to end Apple's unfair and anti-competitive actions that Apple undertakes to unlawfully maintain its monopoly in two, distinct multibillion markets: the iOS App Distribution Market and the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market."

Epic also took a shot at Apple's power by riffing on Apple's famous "1984" commercial, in which the Macintosh creator sought to portray itself as an innovative force defying conformity and overcoming the status quo. Epic used that same motif Thursday to promote a new short film that would air in Fortnite called "Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite."

The short included the following message to players: "Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming '1984.'"