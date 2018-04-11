Zuckerberg says his data was part of Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal

Lawmakers came armed with questions about the nuances of Facebook’s privacy settings and whether the company is properly supplying its users with the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., asked the Facebook founder whether he was willing to change Facebook’s default settings to minimize the amount of data the company collects from users.

“This is a complex issue that deserves more than a one word answer,” Zuckerberg said.

“That’s disappointing to me,” Pallone said.

When Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., asked Zuckerberg whether he was willing to change Facebook’s business model to make user privacy paramount, Zuckerberg said he “is not sure what that means.”

While all eyes were on Zuckerberg, the two other stars of the hearing weren't even in the room.

Diamond and Silk, a pro-Trump duo known for their lively videos supporting the president, were brought up several times throughout the hearing. The duo's videos were recently re-classified as being "unsafe" for the Facebook community, something their supporters said amounts to censorship.

Rep. Billy Long brought out a poster of the sisters and a read a question he said they sent him to ask Zuckerberg.

"Let me tell you something right now," Rep. Marsha Blackburn told Zuckerberg. "Diamond and Silk is not terrorism."

Zuckerberg said Facebook had made a mistake in limiting the reach of the videos.

Zuckerberg’s opening statement echoed the sentiments he shared on Tuesday and has previously been stressing on his apology tour.

“It was my mistake and I’m sorry,” he said, before launching into his talking points about how Facebook needs to take a “broader view” of its responsibility and how he plans to do better.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg told senators that Facebook notified the Trump and Clinton presidential campaigns of attempts from Russian government hackers to compromise their accounts.

Robby Mook, who worked as Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, tweeted that the Clinton campaign was never notified of these attempts by Facebook.

In a rare moment of bipartisanship, Brad Parscale, who worked as President Trump’s digital director in 2016 and is serving as his campaign manager for 2020, sided with Mook.

“Funny to say this, I completely agree with@RobbyMook on this one,” he tweeted. “I wasn't told about this.@facebook needs to get their stories straight.”