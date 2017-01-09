Feedback
advertisement
advertisement

Business

DJIA 19909.13 -54.67(-0.27%)
NASDAQ 5536.24 +15.19(0.28%)
S&P 500 2270.77 -6.21(-0.27%)

Top Business Videos

Video
Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba’s Jack Ma Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba’s Jack Ma Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba’s Jack Ma

Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba’s Jack Ma

China
New Technology Is Center Stage At Detroit Auto Show
Video

New Technology Is Center Stage At Detroit Auto Show

Autos
Ford Cancels $1.6B Mexico Plant, Says Trump’s Rhetoric Impacted Decision
Video

Ford Cancels $1.6B Mexico Plant, Says Trump’s Rhetoric Impacted Decision

U.S. news
Ford Announces Plan to Create 700 New US Jobs
Video

Ford Announces Plan to Create 700 New US Jobs

Autos
Airports Facing Huge Delays During Nationwide Customs Outage
Video

Airports Facing Huge Delays During Nationwide Customs Outage

Travel
'Hacker Houses' Grow in popularity in Seattle
Video

'Hacker Houses' Grow in popularity in Seattle

U.S. news

Consumer

BRENDAN MCDERMID / Reuters
How $9 Billion Startup Theranos Blew Up And Laid Off 41% How $9 Billion Startup Theranos Blew Up And Laid Off 41% How $9 Billion Startup Theranos Blew Up And Laid Off 41%

$9 Billion Blood Test Startup Theranos Lays Off 41%

Consumer
Department Stores Are Paying the Price for Underestimating Amazon

As Department Stores Close Down, Amazon Takes the Holiday Prize

Consumer
Is Your Local Sears or Macy's Store Closing? Check This List

Is Your Local Kmart, Sears, or Macy's Closing? Check This List

Consumer
Online Sales Hit a Record $91.7B Over the Holidays

Online Sales Hit a Record $91.7B Over the Holidays

Consumer
Macy's Likely to Cut 10,000 Jobs, Close Stores Amid Disappointing Holiday Sales

Macy's Likely to Cut 10,000 Jobs, Close Stores

Consumer
advertisement
advertisement

MSNBC's Your Business

Video
Top tip: Don’t keep your idea a secret Top tip: Don’t keep your idea a secret Top tip: Don’t keep your idea a secret

Top tip: Don’t keep your idea a secret

News
Top tip: Do your research
Video

Top tip: Do your research

News
5 ways to boost your post-holiday sales
Video

5 ways to boost your post-holiday sales

News
4 ways to get existing customers to buy more
Video

4 ways to get existing customers to buy more

News
Small biz disruptor: Houzz
Video

Small biz disruptor: Houzz

News
When should you take other people’s money?
Video

When should you take other people’s money?

News

Travel

Video
Subway Strike Brings London to Standstill, Strands Millions Subway Strike Brings London to Standstill, Strands Millions Subway Strike Brings London to Standstill, Strands Millions

Subway Strike Brings London to Standstill, Strands Millions

World
Fort Lauderdale Shooting: Shocking New Video Shows Moment Rampage Began

Shocking New Video Shows Moment Airport Shooting Began

U.S. news
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting: What Are TSA Rules About Guns in Baggage?

Airport Carnage: What Are Rules About Guns in Baggage?

U.S. news
6 LGBTQ Events Worth Traveling for in 2017

6 LGBTQ Events Worth Traveling for in 2017

OUT Life and Style
Texas Mid-Air Crash Caps off Bad Year for Plane Collisions
Video

Texas Mid-Air Crash Caps off Bad Year for Plane Collisions

U.S. news
Nationwide Customs Outage Over, but Airports Clogged With Annoyed Travelers

Nationwide Customs Outage Clogs Multiple Airports

U.S. news
Texas Mid-Air Crash Caps off Bad Year for Plane Collisions
Video

Texas Mid-Air Crash Caps off Bad Year for Plane Collisions

U.S. news
Pets on the Fly? Why Are There So Many Animals in the Skies and at Airports?

Pets on the Fly? Why Do We Keep Seeing Animals on Planes?

Travel
World's Highest Bridge Opens to Traffic in Remote China
Photo

Don't Look Down: World's Highest Bridge Opens to Traffic

World
Make 2017 the Best Year Yet, by Snapping Up These January Travel Deals

January Travel Deals to Make 2017 Your Best Year Yet

Travel
From D.C. to Sydney: Christmas Festivities Around the World
Gallery

From D.C. to Sydney: Christmas Festivities Around the World

World

Economy

Video
Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba's Jack Ma Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba's Jack Ma Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba's Jack Ma

Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba's Jack Ma

Politics News
Wage Growth Surged to a Seven-Year High in 2016

What Today's Job Numbers Mean for You

Economy
Economy Added 156,000 Jobs Last Month vs 178,000 Expected

Economy Added 156,000 Jobs Last Month vs 178,000 Expected

Economy
Eight Years Later: The Economy and President Obama's Legacy

Eight Years Later, What is President Obama's Economic Legacy?

President Obama: The Legacy
Outrage Across Mexico as Gas Hike Sparks Protests, Looting
Gallery

Outrage Across Mexico as Gas Hike Sparks Protests, Looting

Mexico
advertisement
advertisement

Personal Finance

Telltale Signs You've Made It: 'Hamilton' Tickets and Housekeepers Telltale Signs You've Made It: 'Hamilton' Tickets and Housekeepers Telltale Signs You've Made It: 'Hamilton' Tickets and Housekeepers

Telltale Signs You've Made It: 'Hamilton' Tickets and Housekeepers

Personal Finance
Syda Productions / Shutterstock / Syda Productions
How to End the Year on a Positive Financial Note

Do This Now to End the Year on a Positive Financial Note

2016: Year in Review
It's Not Cool — But This Might Be the Best Gift for Your Kids

The Best Gift for Your Kids Isn't 'Cool'

Personal Finance
Why a Higher Interest Rate Doesn't Necessarily Mean You'll Pay More

So the Interest Rate Went Up: When Should I Panic?

Personal Finance
Americans are Divided on What Trump Means for Their Wallets

Americans Are Still Not Sure How Trump Will Hit Their Wallet

Personal Finance
'Tis the Season… for Your Performance Review. How to Do It Right

Is That a Lump in Your Throat? How to do the Annual Review

Personal Finance
Americans are Divided on What Trump Means for Their Wallets

Americans Are Still Not Sure How Trump Will Hit Their Wallet

Personal Finance
Got a HELOC? Your Monthly Bill Is About to Get Much Bigger

Got a HELOC? Your Monthly Bill Is About to Get Much Bigger

Personal Finance
How to Stay on Track When Online Shopping Is Just Soooo Easy

Yes, You Really Can Stay on Track When Online Shopping

Consumer
What Does a Trump Presidency Mean for Your 401k?
Video

What Does a Trump Presidency Mean for Your 401k?

Personal Finance
What's More Scary? A Haunted House or Your Credit Card Debt?

What's More Scary — A Haunted House or Your Debt?

Personal Finance

Markets

Dow, S&P Close at All-Time Highs for 12th Time Since Election Day Dow, S&P Close at All-Time Highs for 12th Time Since Election Day Dow, S&P Close at All-Time Highs for 12th Time Since Election Day

Dow, S&P Soar to All-Time Highs for 12th Time Since Election Day

Markets
U.S. Stock Futures Pull Back After Record-Setting Week

U.S. Stock Futures Pull Back After Record-Setting Week

Markets
Stocks Hit Record Highs On Black Friday as Trump Rally Continues

Stocks Hit New Highs on Black Friday

Markets
Dow Closes Above 19,000 as Stocks Notch Record Closing Highs

Dow Closes Above 19,000 For the First Time Ever

Markets
Dow Breaks Above 19,000, S&P Jumps Over 2,200 as Stocks Hit Record Highs

Dow Hits 19,000 For First Time in History

Markets
advertisement
advertisement

Autos

Car Culture, Inc. / Getty Images/Car Culture
Ford Is Bringing Back the Bronco — and Jobs — to Michigan Ford Is Bringing Back the Bronco — and Jobs — to Michigan Ford Is Bringing Back the Bronco — and Jobs — to Michigan

Ford Is Bringing Back the Bronco — and Jobs — to Michigan

Autos
Game Changer? Electric Vehicle Chevy Bolt Named Car of the Year

No Excuse Not to Drive Electric as Chevy Bolt Named Car of the Year

Autos
Fiat to Invest $1 Billion in Michigan, Ohio Plants; Create 2,000 Jobs

Fiat to Invest $1B in U.S. Plants, Create 2,000 Jobs

Autos
GM CEO Says Production Won't Change — Despite Trump's Threats

GM CEO: Production Won't Change Despite Trump Threats

Autos
A Minivan for Millennials? Is That, Like, Even Possible?

A Minivan for Millennials? Is That, Like, Even Possible?

Autos
Trump Threatens Toyota With 'Border Tax' Over Mexico Plans

Trump Threatens Toyota With 'Border Tax' Over Mexico Plans

Autos
A Minivan for Millennials? Is That, Like, Even Possible?

A Minivan for Millennials? Is That, Like, Even Possible?

Autos
Faraday Future: Tesla Competitor or Just an Also-Ran?

Faraday Future: Tesla Rival or Just an Also-Ran?

Autos
Ford Cancels Mexican Plant but Is Still Moving Small Car Production

Ford Cancels Mexico Factory, but Take a Closer Look

Autos
Ford Commits to $700M U.S. Plant as Trump Blasts GM on Mexican-Made Chevy

Ford Commits to $700M U.S. Plant as Trump Blasts GM on Mexican-Made Chevy

Autos
A Year in the Life of Detroit: How the Auto Industry Won 2016

A Year in the Life of Detroit: How the Auto Industry Won 2016

2016: Year in Review

Energy

Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images
West Virginia: How the Bluest State Became the Reddest West Virginia: How the Bluest State Became the Reddest West Virginia: How the Bluest State Became the Reddest

How the Bluest State Became the Reddest

2016 Election
Polls Show Most Latinos Back Strong Environmental Policies

Polls Show Most Latinos Back Strong Environmental Policies

Latino
Trump Picks Energy Department Opponent Rick Perry for Energy Secretary: Sources

Trump Picks Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry for Energy Secretary

U.S. news
Pipeline Spills 176,000 Gallons of Oil Into Creek 150 Miles From Dakota Access Protests

Pipeline Spills Oil 150 Miles From Dakota Access Protests

Dakota Pipeline Protests
Leonardo DiCaprio Just Met With Donald Trump on Green Jobs

Leonardo DiCaprio Pops In for a Chat With Trump

Energy
advertisement
advertisement

Real Estate

Manhattan Apartment Sales Prices Top $2 Million for First Time: Survey Manhattan Apartment Sales Prices Top $2 Million for First Time: Survey Manhattan Apartment Sales Prices Top $2 Million for First Time: Survey

Here's How Much the Average Manhattan Pad Will Set You Back

Real Estate
Manhattan Apartment Sales Plunge Almost 20 Percent

Manhattan Apartment Sales Plunge Almost 20 Percent

Real Estate
No, You Probably Can't Afford That House. Here's Why

No, You Probably Can't Afford That House. Here's Why

Real Estate
Looking for a New Home? The Average Cost of a Loan Just Hit a Three-Month High

Average Cost of a Home Loan Just Hit a Three-Month High

Real Estate
Home Equity Loans Are Back - And This Time, Homeowners Are Being Smart

Homeowners Learned the Hard Way, But HELOCs Are Back

Real Estate
Construction Worker Shortage Weighs on Hot Housing Market

It's a Hot Housing Market -- So Where Are the Workers?

Real Estate
Home Equity Loans Are Back - And This Time, Homeowners Are Being Smart

Homeowners Learned the Hard Way, But HELOCs Are Back

Real Estate
New Home Sales Approaching a Nine-Year High

New Home Sales Approach a Nine-Year High

Economy
In Recovering Housing Market, the Starter Home Remains Elusive

Lack of Affordable Housing Stymies New Home Buyers

Real Estate
Millennials, Meet Indianapolis, Your New Dream City

Millennials, Meet Indianapolis, Your New Dream City

Consumer
New Mortgage Rules Aim to Stop Wrongful Foreclosures

New Mortgage Rules Aim to Stop Wrongful Foreclosures

Real Estate

Retirement

Here's How Much The Average Single Person Saved For Retirement Here's How Much The Average Single Person Saved For Retirement Here's How Much The Average Single Person Saved For Retirement

You Probably Haven't Saved Enough for Your Retirement

Retirement
Arlington, Virginia Named Best Place to Retire: Study

This City Was Named Best Place to Retire in New Study

Retirement
What Are the Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Retirement?

What Are the Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Retirement?

TODAY.com
Worried About Elder Financial Abuse? How to Protect Your Parents

Protect Your Parents Against Elder Financial Abuse

Retirement
Are You Saving Enough for Retirement?

Are You Saving Enough for Retirement?

Retirement
How to Get Serious About Saving for Retirement

How to Get Serious About Saving for Retirement

TODAY.com
Is a Mandatory Retirement Plan in Your Future?

Is a Mandatory Retirement Plan in Your Future?

Business News
Retiring? Consider These 3 Things to Avoid Running Out of Money

3 Tips to Avoid Running Out of Money in Retirement

Retirement
Thinking About a Retirement Career? Consider These Dos and Don'ts

Thinking About a Job in Retirement? Consider This

Retirement

Taxes

Mike Segar / Reuters
Trump Lobbied for Tax Changes 25 Years Ago That Forgave Real Estate Losses Trump Lobbied for Tax Changes 25 Years Ago That Forgave Real Estate Losses Trump Lobbied for Tax Changes 25 Years Ago That Forgave Real Estate Losses

Trump Lobbied for Tax Code That Forgave Real Estate Losses

Taxes
JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters
What IRS Data Shows About How Far Trump Pushed Tax Rules in 1995

IRS Data Shows How Far Trump Pushed Tax Rules

2016 Election
Analysis: Trump's 25 Million New Jobs Promise Doesn't Add Up

Trump's Jobs Promise Requires Wave of Immigrants

2016 Election
Irish Government Wins Strong Backing by Parliament for EU Apple Appeal

Ireland Wins Parliament Backing for Apple Appeal

Tech News
Little Red Corvette Repossessed? Tax Bill Could Slash Millions Off Prince's Estate

Mammoth Tax Bill Could Erase Much of Prince's Estate

U.S. news
U.S. Tax Code May Allow Dramatic Retaliation in EU Apple Case

In Apple Case, U.S. Could Retaliate by Doubling Euro Taxes

Taxes
Little Red Corvette Repossessed? Tax Bill Could Slash Millions Off Prince's Estate

Mammoth Tax Bill Could Erase Much of Prince's Estate

U.S. news
'Hamilton' Star Exposes Why to Quit a Job Politely

'Hamilton' Star Exposes Why to Quit a Job Politely

TIME
IRS Urges Americans: Come Clean Now, Before We Read Panama Papers

IRS: Come Clean Now, Before We Read Panama Papers

Panama Papers
Welcome to Liberland: The Tax-Free Startup State Between Croatia and Serbia

Is This Startup State a Tax-Free Utopia or Pipe Dream?

World
Here's How to File an Extension if You're Out of Time Before Tax Day

Out of Time Before Tax Day? How to File an Extension

Taxes

Careers

Women in Corporate America: Still a Struggle at the Top Women in Corporate America: Still a Struggle at the Top Women in Corporate America: Still a Struggle at the Top

For Women in Corporate America, It's Still a Struggle at the Top

2016: Year in Review
American Express Is the Latest Big Name to Upgrade Its Parental Leave Policy

Amex Is the Latest Big Name to Upgrade Its Parental Leave Policy

Careers
Women Work 39 Days More Than Men Per Year

Women Work 39 Days More Than Men Per Year

Careers
American Workers Forfeit $272 Billion Worth of Time Off

Take Your Vacation! Americans Forfeit $272B in Time Off

Careers
Announced Layoffs Jump by 38 Percent in September

Announced Layoffs Jump by 38 Percent in September

Careers
These 29 Jobs Have the Best Work-Life Balance

These 29 Jobs Have the Best Work-Life Balance

TODAY.com
Former Top Bank of America Female Banker Settles 'Bro's Club' Lawsuit

Former Top Female Banker Settles 'Bro's Club' Lawsuit

Careers
Most Millennials Want to Be Like Zuckerberg: Work Flexible Hours, Call the Shots

The Future of Work: No Boss, Pick Your Own Hours

Careers
You Can Make More Money as a Part Time Jazz Instructor Than as a Lawyer

Can a Part-Time Jazz Teacher Earn More Than a Lawyer?

Careers