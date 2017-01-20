Sections
Business
Consumer
Travel
Economy
Personal Finance
Markets
DJIA
19827.25
+94.85(0.48%)
NASDAQ
5555.33
+15.25(0.28%)
S&P 500
2271.31
+7.62(0.34%)
Stocks Hit Session Lows as Trump Delivers First Speech as U.S. President
Markets
After Obama's Auto Industry Turnaround, How Will Trump Fare?
Autos
Jacquelyn Martin / AP file
Feds Say Student Loan Collector Navient Bilked Borrowers Out of $4B
Business News
Trump's Threats Weakened the Peso: Now Mexico Is an Even Better Investment
Autos
Inside Trump's Holdings: A Web of Potential Conflicts
CNBC
Is Your Car Included in this Massive New Airbag Recall?
Autos
Shades of 'Titanic' — Why Do Airlines Think We Want to Travel Third Class?
Travel
The New Ford Mustang Just Got a Pretty Nifty Update
Autos
After the 'Sophie the Giraffe' Panic, What to Do About Mold in Your Kids' Toys
Consumer
Top Business Videos
Video
US Attorney: Takata to Pay $1B to Settle Airbag Criminal Probe
Autos
Video
Video
Maker of ‘Prevagen’ Memory Supplement Accused of Fraud
Consumer
Video
Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba’s Jack Ma
China
Video
New Technology Is Center Stage At Detroit Auto Show
Autos
Video
Ford Cancels $1.6B Mexico Plant, Says Trump’s Rhetoric Impacted Decision
U.S. news
Video
Ford Announces Plan to Create 700 New US Jobs
Autos
Consumer
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Private Insurers: Source or Solution for Obamacare Woes?
Health Care
After the 'Sophie the Giraffe' Panic, What to Do About Mold in Your Kids' Toys
Consumer
For Driverless Cars, a Moral Dilemma: Who Lives and Who Dies?
Innovation
Video
Older Americans Fastest Growing Age Group With Student Debt
U.S. news
Despite Rising Optimism, American Shoppers Are Still Feeling the Pinch
Consumer
MSNBC's Your Business
Video
Crossfit creator: Success breeds haters
News
Video
Video
Top Tip: Lead By Example
News
Video
Top Tip: Start With Marketing & Customer Acquisition
News
Video
How to Improve Your Search Results
News
Video
Ask the Expert: Should We Network Or Improve Our Product?
News
Video
5 Tips For Creating A Business Plan Investors Will Notice
News
Travel
Daniel Reinhardt / DPA via AP file
Shades of 'Titanic' — Why Do Airlines Think We Want to Travel Third Class?
Travel
Dana McMahan
Some Hotel Guests Are Refusing Rooms with a Trump View
Travel
Would You Pay $1,000 to Spend the Night on Half a Sofa?
Presidential Inauguration
High Seas High Tech: How the Cruise Industry Is Personalizing Your Vacation
Tech News
Gallery
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 6 - 13
Week in Pictures
On JetBlue You Still Pay for Bags, But the Wi-Fi Is Now Free
Business News
Gallery
The TSA Confiscated a Record Number of Loaded Guns Last Year
Travel
Video
Subway Strike Brings London to Standstill, Strands Millions
World
Shocking New Video Shows Moment Airport Shooting Began
U.S. news
Airport Carnage: What Are Rules About Guns in Baggage?
U.S. news
Economy
Video
Mnuchin: 'I Earnestly Feel Terrible' for Any Foreclosure Mistakes
Congress
Trump Denies NBC Report, Says Jobs Returning 'Because of Me!'
Economy
An Obamacare Repeal Could Affect Your Workday — and Your Retirement
Economy
The Dow Is About to Hit 20,000: How Will That Affect You?
Economy
Video
Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba's Jack Ma
Politics News
Personal Finance
How Working Longer Benefits Your Health and Finances
TODAY.com
Telltale Signs You've Made It: 'Hamilton' Tickets and Housekeepers
Personal Finance
Do This Now to End the Year on a Positive Financial Note
2016: Year in Review
The Best Gift for Your Kids Isn't 'Cool'
Personal Finance
So the Interest Rate Went Up: When Should I Panic?
Personal Finance
Is That a Lump in Your Throat? How to do the Annual Review
Personal Finance
Americans Are Still Not Sure How Trump Will Hit Their Wallet
Personal Finance
Got a HELOC? Your Monthly Bill Is About to Get Much Bigger
Personal Finance
Yes, You Really Can Stay on Track When Online Shopping
Consumer
Video
What Does a Trump Presidency Mean for Your 401k?
Personal Finance
Markets
Stocks Hit Session Lows as Trump Delivers First Speech as U.S. President
Markets
Dow, S&P Soar to All-Time Highs for 12th Time Since Election Day
Markets
U.S. Stock Futures Pull Back After Record-Setting Week
Markets
Stocks Hit New Highs on Black Friday
Markets
Dow Closes Above 19,000 For the First Time Ever
Markets
Autos
After Obama's Auto Industry Turnaround, How Will Trump Fare?
Autos
Trump's Threats Weakened the Peso: Now Mexico Is an Even Better Investment
Autos
Is Your Car Included in this Massive New Airbag Recall?
Autos
The New Ford Mustang Just Got a Pretty Nifty Update
Autos
GM's $1B Plan Has Nothing to Do With Trump
Autos
GM to Invest $1 Billion, Create 1,000 Jobs in U.S., Sources Say
Autos
Trump to Germany: You Bring Your Cars Here, You Pay 35 Percent Tax
Autos
Takata to Pay $1B for Causing Airbag Deaths; Top Execs Indicted
Autos
Scrubbing NAFTA Could Cost the U.S. More Than 30,000 Auto Jobs: Study
Autos
Fiat Chrysler Shares Plunge on EPA Accusations of Diesel Rigging
Autos
Energy
DANIEL BECERRIL / Reuters
Gas Price Hike, Specter of Trump Have Mexico 'Simmering'
Mexico
How the Bluest State Became the Reddest
2016 Election
Polls Show Most Latinos Back Strong Environmental Policies
Latino
Trump Picks Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry for Energy Secretary
U.S. news
Pipeline Spills Oil 150 Miles From Dakota Access Protests
Dakota Pipeline Protests
Real Estate
Here's How Much the Average Manhattan Pad Will Set You Back
Real Estate
Manhattan Apartment Sales Plunge Almost 20 Percent
Real Estate
No, You Probably Can't Afford That House. Here's Why
Real Estate
Average Cost of a Home Loan Just Hit a Three-Month High
Real Estate
It's a Hot Housing Market -- So Where Are the Workers?
Real Estate
Homeowners Learned the Hard Way, But HELOCs Are Back
Real Estate
New Home Sales Approach a Nine-Year High
Economy
Lack of Affordable Housing Stymies New Home Buyers
Real Estate
Millennials, Meet Indianapolis, Your New Dream City
Consumer
New Mortgage Rules Aim to Stop Wrongful Foreclosures
Real Estate
Retirement
How Working Longer Benefits Health and Finances
TODAY.com
You Probably Haven't Saved Enough for Your Retirement
Retirement
This City Was Named Best Place to Retire in New Study
Retirement
What Are the Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Retirement?
TODAY.com
Protect Your Parents Against Elder Financial Abuse
Retirement
Are You Saving Enough for Retirement?
Retirement
How to Get Serious About Saving for Retirement
TODAY.com
Is a Mandatory Retirement Plan in Your Future?
Business News
3 Tips to Avoid Running Out of Money in Retirement
Retirement
Taxes
Mike Segar / Reuters
Trump Lobbied for Tax Code That Forgave Real Estate Losses
Taxes
JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters
IRS Data Shows How Far Trump Pushed Tax Rules
2016 Election
Trump's Jobs Promise Requires Wave of Immigrants
2016 Election
Ireland Wins Parliament Backing for Apple Appeal
Tech News
In Apple Case, U.S. Could Retaliate by Doubling Euro Taxes
Taxes
Mammoth Tax Bill Could Erase Much of Prince's Estate
U.S. news
'Hamilton' Star Exposes Why to Quit a Job Politely
TIME
IRS: Come Clean Now, Before We Read Panama Papers
Panama Papers
Is This Startup State a Tax-Free Utopia or Pipe Dream?
World
Out of Time Before Tax Day? How to File an Extension
Taxes
Careers
How Working Longer Benefits Health and Finances
TODAY.com
For Women in Corporate America, It's Still a Struggle at the Top
2016: Year in Review
Amex Is the Latest Big Name to Upgrade Its Parental Leave Policy
Careers
Women Work 39 Days More Than Men Per Year
Careers
Take Your Vacation! Americans Forfeit $272B in Time Off
Careers
Announced Layoffs Jump by 38 Percent in September
Careers
These 29 Jobs Have the Best Work-Life Balance
TODAY.com
Former Top Female Banker Settles 'Bro's Club' Lawsuit
Careers
The Future of Work: No Boss, Pick Your Own Hours
Careers