Feedback
advertisement
advertisement

Business

DJIA 19885.73 -5.27(-0.03%)
NASDAQ 5574.12 +0.00(0.00%)
S&P 500 2274.64 +4.20(0.18%)

Top Business Videos

Video
US Attorney: Takata to Pay $1B to Settle Airbag Criminal Probe US Attorney: Takata to Pay $1B to Settle Airbag Criminal Probe US Attorney: Takata to Pay $1B to Settle Airbag Criminal Probe US Attorney: Takata to Pay $1B to Settle Airbag Criminal Probe

US Attorney: Takata to Pay $1B to Settle Airbag Criminal Probe

Autos
Maker of ‘Prevagen’ Memory Supplement Accused of Fraud
Video

Maker of ‘Prevagen’ Memory Supplement Accused of Fraud

Consumer
Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba’s Jack Ma
Video

Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba’s Jack Ma

China
New Technology Is Center Stage At Detroit Auto Show
Video

New Technology Is Center Stage At Detroit Auto Show

Autos
Ford Cancels $1.6B Mexico Plant, Says Trump’s Rhetoric Impacted Decision
Video

Ford Cancels $1.6B Mexico Plant, Says Trump’s Rhetoric Impacted Decision

U.S. news
Ford Announces Plan to Create 700 New US Jobs
Video

Ford Announces Plan to Create 700 New US Jobs

Autos

Consumer

Rich Pedroncelli / AP
Cigna Changes to Cheaper Generic EpiPen, CVS Cuts Rival's Prices Cigna Changes to Cheaper Generic EpiPen, CVS Cuts Rival's Prices Cigna Changes to Cheaper Generic EpiPen, CVS Cuts Rival's Prices Cigna Changes to Cheaper Generic EpiPen, CVS Cuts Rival's Prices

Cigna Drops Mylan's EpiPen For Cheaper Generic

Consumer
Nutella Panic: Could a Key Ingredient Cause Cancer?

Does Nutella Ingredient Cause Cancer?

TODAY.com
Samsung Isn't Fixing These Recalled Washers, Consumers Say

Samsung Isn't Fixing These Recalled Washers, Consumers Say

TODAY.com
Jessica Alba's Honest Co Recalls Organic Baby Powder in U.S.

Jessica Alba's Honest Co Recalls Organic Baby Powder in U.S.

U.S. news
IRS Warns Tax Refunds Delayed For Low-Income Americans

40 Million Americans Will Have to Wait for Their Tax Refund

Consumer
advertisement
advertisement

MSNBC's Your Business

Video
Top Tip: Lead By Example Top Tip: Lead By Example Top Tip: Lead By Example Top Tip: Lead By Example

Top Tip: Lead By Example

News
Top Tip: Start With Marketing & Customer Acquisition
Video

Top Tip: Start With Marketing & Customer Acquisition

News
How to Improve Your Search Results
Video

How to Improve Your Search Results

News
Ask the Expert: Should We Network Or Improve Our Product?
Video

Ask the Expert: Should We Network Or Improve Our Product?

News
5 Tips For Creating A Business Plan Investors Will Notice
Video

5 Tips For Creating A Business Plan Investors Will Notice

News
4 Apps That Will Save You Time
Video

4 Apps That Will Save You Time

News

Travel

Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
Gallery Photos
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 6 - 13 The Week in Pictures: Jan. 6 - 13 The Week in Pictures: Jan. 6 - 13

The Week in Pictures: Jan. 6 - 13

Week in Pictures
Seth Wenig / AP
Now You Can Get Wi-Fi Completely Free on All JetBlue Flights

On JetBlue You Still Pay for Bags, But the Wi-Fi Is Now Free

Business News
The TSA Confiscated a Record Number of Loaded Guns Last Year

The TSA Confiscated a Record Number of Loaded Guns Last Year

Travel
Subway Strike Brings London to Standstill, Strands Millions
Video

Subway Strike Brings London to Standstill, Strands Millions

World
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting: What Are TSA Rules About Guns in Baggage?

Airport Carnage: What Are Rules About Guns in Baggage?

U.S. news
Fort Lauderdale Shooting: Shocking New Video Shows Moment Rampage Began

Shocking New Video Shows Moment Airport Shooting Began

U.S. news
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting: What Are TSA Rules About Guns in Baggage?

Airport Carnage: What Are Rules About Guns in Baggage?

U.S. news
6 LGBTQ Events Worth Traveling for in 2017

6 LGBTQ Events Worth Traveling for in 2017

OUT Life and Style
Nationwide Customs Outage Over, but Airports Clogged With Annoyed Travelers

Nationwide Customs Outage Clogs Multiple Airports

U.S. news
Texas Mid-Air Crash Caps off Bad Year for Plane Collisions
Video

Texas Mid-Air Crash Caps off Bad Year for Plane Collisions

U.S. news
Pets on the Fly? Why Are There So Many Animals in the Skies and at Airports?

Pets on the Fly? Why Do We Keep Seeing Animals on Planes?

Travel

Economy

Joshua Roberts / Reuters file
An Obamacare Repeal Could Affect Your Workday — and Your Retirement An Obamacare Repeal Could Affect Your Workday — and Your Retirement An Obamacare Repeal Could Affect Your Workday — and Your Retirement An Obamacare Repeal Could Affect Your Workday — and Your Retirement

An Obamacare Repeal Could Affect Your Workday — and Your Retirement

Economy
So What if the Dow is Almost at 20,000?

The Dow Is About to Hit 20,000: How Will That Affect You?

Economy
Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba's Jack Ma
Video

Trump Touts Small Business Action with Alibaba's Jack Ma

Politics News
Wage Growth Surged to a Seven-Year High in 2016

What Today's Job Numbers Mean for You

Economy
Economy Added 156,000 Jobs Last Month vs 178,000 Expected

Economy Added 156,000 Jobs Last Month vs 178,000 Expected

Economy
advertisement
advertisement

Personal Finance

Telltale Signs You've Made It: 'Hamilton' Tickets and Housekeepers Telltale Signs You've Made It: 'Hamilton' Tickets and Housekeepers Telltale Signs You've Made It: 'Hamilton' Tickets and Housekeepers

Telltale Signs You've Made It: 'Hamilton' Tickets and Housekeepers

Personal Finance
Syda Productions / Shutterstock / Syda Productions
How to End the Year on a Positive Financial Note

Do This Now to End the Year on a Positive Financial Note

2016: Year in Review
It's Not Cool — But This Might Be the Best Gift for Your Kids

The Best Gift for Your Kids Isn't 'Cool'

Personal Finance
Why a Higher Interest Rate Doesn't Necessarily Mean You'll Pay More

So the Interest Rate Went Up: When Should I Panic?

Personal Finance
Americans are Divided on What Trump Means for Their Wallets

Americans Are Still Not Sure How Trump Will Hit Their Wallet

Personal Finance
'Tis the Season… for Your Performance Review. How to Do It Right

Is That a Lump in Your Throat? How to do the Annual Review

Personal Finance
Americans are Divided on What Trump Means for Their Wallets

Americans Are Still Not Sure How Trump Will Hit Their Wallet

Personal Finance
Got a HELOC? Your Monthly Bill Is About to Get Much Bigger

Got a HELOC? Your Monthly Bill Is About to Get Much Bigger

Personal Finance
How to Stay on Track When Online Shopping Is Just Soooo Easy

Yes, You Really Can Stay on Track When Online Shopping

Consumer
What Does a Trump Presidency Mean for Your 401k?
Video

What Does a Trump Presidency Mean for Your 401k?

Personal Finance
What's More Scary? A Haunted House or Your Credit Card Debt?

What's More Scary — A Haunted House or Your Debt?

Personal Finance

Markets

Dow, S&P Close at All-Time Highs for 12th Time Since Election Day Dow, S&P Close at All-Time Highs for 12th Time Since Election Day Dow, S&P Close at All-Time Highs for 12th Time Since Election Day Dow, S&P Close at All-Time Highs for 12th Time Since Election Day

Dow, S&P Soar to All-Time Highs for 12th Time Since Election Day

Markets
U.S. Stock Futures Pull Back After Record-Setting Week

U.S. Stock Futures Pull Back After Record-Setting Week

Markets
Stocks Hit Record Highs On Black Friday as Trump Rally Continues

Stocks Hit New Highs on Black Friday

Markets
Dow Closes Above 19,000 as Stocks Notch Record Closing Highs

Dow Closes Above 19,000 For the First Time Ever

Markets
Dow Breaks Above 19,000, S&P Jumps Over 2,200 as Stocks Hit Record Highs

Dow Hits 19,000 For First Time in History

Markets
advertisement
advertisement

Autos

Emily Foxhall / AP
Takata Agrees to Pay $1B to Settle Airbag Criminal Probe that Led to 11 Deaths in the U.S. Takata Agrees to Pay $1B to Settle Airbag Criminal Probe that Led to 11 Deaths in the U.S. Takata Agrees to Pay $1B to Settle Airbag Criminal Probe that Led to 11 Deaths in the U.S.

Takata to Pay $1B for Causing Airbag Deaths; Top Execs Indicted

Autos
Carlo Allegri / Reuters
Scrubbing NAFTA Could Cost More Than 30,000 U.S. Auto Jobs

Scrubbing NAFTA Could Cost the U.S. More Than 30,000 Auto Jobs: Study

Autos
Fiat Chrysler Shares Plunge 12 Percent After EPA Accuses of Using Deceptive Software

Fiat Chrysler Shares Plunge on EPA Accusations of Diesel Rigging

Autos
Jaws Drop as Toyota Reveals a Completely Redesigned Camry

Toyota Steals the Show With Its 'Sexy' New Camry

Autos
Ford Is Bringing Back the Bronco — and Jobs — to Michigan

Ford Is Bringing Back the Bronco — and Jobs — to Michigan

Autos
VW Agrees to $4.3 Billion Criminal Settlement in Diesel Scandal

VW Agrees to $4.3B Criminal Settlement in Diesel Scandal

Autos
Ford Is Bringing Back the Bronco — and Jobs — to Michigan

Ford Is Bringing Back the Bronco — and Jobs — to Michigan

Autos
Game Changer? Electric Vehicle Chevy Bolt Named Car of the Year

No Excuse Not to Drive Electric as Chevy Bolt Named Car of the Year

Autos
Fiat to Invest $1 Billion in Michigan, Ohio Plants; Create 2,000 Jobs

Fiat to Invest $1B in U.S. Plants, Create 2,000 Jobs

Autos
GM CEO Says Production Won't Change — Despite Trump's Threats

GM CEO: Production Won't Change Despite Trump Threats

Autos
Trump Threatens Toyota With 'Border Tax' Over Mexico Plans

Trump Threatens Toyota With 'Border Tax' Over Mexico Plans

Autos

Energy

DANIEL BECERRIL / Reuters
Analysis: Mexican Gas Price Hike, Fear of Trump Trigger Protests Analysis: Mexican Gas Price Hike, Fear of Trump Trigger Protests Analysis: Mexican Gas Price Hike, Fear of Trump Trigger Protests Analysis: Mexican Gas Price Hike, Fear of Trump Trigger Protests

Gas Price Hike, Specter of Trump Have Mexico 'Simmering'

Mexico
West Virginia: How the Bluest State Became the Reddest

How the Bluest State Became the Reddest

2016 Election
Polls Show Most Latinos Back Strong Environmental Policies

Polls Show Most Latinos Back Strong Environmental Policies

Latino
Trump Picks Energy Department Opponent Rick Perry for Energy Secretary: Sources

Trump Picks Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry for Energy Secretary

U.S. news
Pipeline Spills 176,000 Gallons of Oil Into Creek 150 Miles From Dakota Access Protests

Pipeline Spills Oil 150 Miles From Dakota Access Protests

Dakota Pipeline Protests
advertisement
advertisement

Real Estate

Manhattan Apartment Sales Prices Top $2 Million for First Time: Survey Manhattan Apartment Sales Prices Top $2 Million for First Time: Survey Manhattan Apartment Sales Prices Top $2 Million for First Time: Survey

Here's How Much the Average Manhattan Pad Will Set You Back

Real Estate
Manhattan Apartment Sales Plunge Almost 20 Percent

Manhattan Apartment Sales Plunge Almost 20 Percent

Real Estate
No, You Probably Can't Afford That House. Here's Why

No, You Probably Can't Afford That House. Here's Why

Real Estate
Looking for a New Home? The Average Cost of a Loan Just Hit a Three-Month High

Average Cost of a Home Loan Just Hit a Three-Month High

Real Estate
Home Equity Loans Are Back - And This Time, Homeowners Are Being Smart

Homeowners Learned the Hard Way, But HELOCs Are Back

Real Estate
Construction Worker Shortage Weighs on Hot Housing Market

It's a Hot Housing Market -- So Where Are the Workers?

Real Estate
Home Equity Loans Are Back - And This Time, Homeowners Are Being Smart

Homeowners Learned the Hard Way, But HELOCs Are Back

Real Estate
New Home Sales Approaching a Nine-Year High

New Home Sales Approach a Nine-Year High

Economy
In Recovering Housing Market, the Starter Home Remains Elusive

Lack of Affordable Housing Stymies New Home Buyers

Real Estate
Millennials, Meet Indianapolis, Your New Dream City

Millennials, Meet Indianapolis, Your New Dream City

Consumer
New Mortgage Rules Aim to Stop Wrongful Foreclosures

New Mortgage Rules Aim to Stop Wrongful Foreclosures

Real Estate

Retirement

Here's How Much The Average Single Person Saved For Retirement Here's How Much The Average Single Person Saved For Retirement Here's How Much The Average Single Person Saved For Retirement Here's How Much The Average Single Person Saved For Retirement

You Probably Haven't Saved Enough for Your Retirement

Retirement
Arlington, Virginia Named Best Place to Retire: Study

This City Was Named Best Place to Retire in New Study

Retirement
What Are the Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Retirement?

What Are the Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Retirement?

TODAY.com
Worried About Elder Financial Abuse? How to Protect Your Parents

Protect Your Parents Against Elder Financial Abuse

Retirement
Are You Saving Enough for Retirement?

Are You Saving Enough for Retirement?

Retirement
How to Get Serious About Saving for Retirement

How to Get Serious About Saving for Retirement

TODAY.com
Is a Mandatory Retirement Plan in Your Future?

Is a Mandatory Retirement Plan in Your Future?

Business News
Retiring? Consider These 3 Things to Avoid Running Out of Money

3 Tips to Avoid Running Out of Money in Retirement

Retirement
Thinking About a Retirement Career? Consider These Dos and Don'ts

Thinking About a Job in Retirement? Consider This

Retirement

Taxes

Mike Segar / Reuters
Trump Lobbied for Tax Changes 25 Years Ago That Forgave Real Estate Losses Trump Lobbied for Tax Changes 25 Years Ago That Forgave Real Estate Losses Trump Lobbied for Tax Changes 25 Years Ago That Forgave Real Estate Losses

Trump Lobbied for Tax Code That Forgave Real Estate Losses

Taxes
JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters
What IRS Data Shows About How Far Trump Pushed Tax Rules in 1995

IRS Data Shows How Far Trump Pushed Tax Rules

2016 Election
Analysis: Trump's 25 Million New Jobs Promise Doesn't Add Up

Trump's Jobs Promise Requires Wave of Immigrants

2016 Election
Irish Government Wins Strong Backing by Parliament for EU Apple Appeal

Ireland Wins Parliament Backing for Apple Appeal

Tech News
Little Red Corvette Repossessed? Tax Bill Could Slash Millions Off Prince's Estate

Mammoth Tax Bill Could Erase Much of Prince's Estate

U.S. news
U.S. Tax Code May Allow Dramatic Retaliation in EU Apple Case

In Apple Case, U.S. Could Retaliate by Doubling Euro Taxes

Taxes
Little Red Corvette Repossessed? Tax Bill Could Slash Millions Off Prince's Estate

Mammoth Tax Bill Could Erase Much of Prince's Estate

U.S. news
'Hamilton' Star Exposes Why to Quit a Job Politely

'Hamilton' Star Exposes Why to Quit a Job Politely

TIME
IRS Urges Americans: Come Clean Now, Before We Read Panama Papers

IRS: Come Clean Now, Before We Read Panama Papers

Panama Papers
Welcome to Liberland: The Tax-Free Startup State Between Croatia and Serbia

Is This Startup State a Tax-Free Utopia or Pipe Dream?

World
Here's How to File an Extension if You're Out of Time Before Tax Day

Out of Time Before Tax Day? How to File an Extension

Taxes

Careers

Women in Corporate America: Still a Struggle at the Top Women in Corporate America: Still a Struggle at the Top Women in Corporate America: Still a Struggle at the Top Women in Corporate America: Still a Struggle at the Top

For Women in Corporate America, It's Still a Struggle at the Top

2016: Year in Review
American Express Is the Latest Big Name to Upgrade Its Parental Leave Policy

Amex Is the Latest Big Name to Upgrade Its Parental Leave Policy

Careers
Women Work 39 Days More Than Men Per Year

Women Work 39 Days More Than Men Per Year

Careers
American Workers Forfeit $272 Billion Worth of Time Off

Take Your Vacation! Americans Forfeit $272B in Time Off

Careers
Announced Layoffs Jump by 38 Percent in September

Announced Layoffs Jump by 38 Percent in September

Careers
These 29 Jobs Have the Best Work-Life Balance

These 29 Jobs Have the Best Work-Life Balance

TODAY.com
Former Top Bank of America Female Banker Settles 'Bro's Club' Lawsuit

Former Top Female Banker Settles 'Bro's Club' Lawsuit

Careers
Most Millennials Want to Be Like Zuckerberg: Work Flexible Hours, Call the Shots

The Future of Work: No Boss, Pick Your Own Hours

Careers
You Can Make More Money as a Part Time Jazz Instructor Than as a Lawyer

Can a Part-Time Jazz Teacher Earn More Than a Lawyer?

Careers