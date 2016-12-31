Feedback
Business

'Hacker Houses' Grow in popularity in Seattle

'Hacker Houses' Grow in popularity in Seattle

U.S. news
Washington State Man Says Carrie Fisher Helped Business Boom
Washington State Man Says Carrie Fisher Helped Business Boom

U.S. news
Estimated $1 Trillion Spent During Record Breaking Holiday Season
Estimated $1 Trillion Spent During Record Breaking Holiday Season

Consumer
Facebook Announces Tools to Stem Fake News, Asks For Users' Help
Facebook Announces Tools to Stem Fake News, Asks For Users' Help

U.S. news
Is Uber Tracking You?
Is Uber Tracking You?

U.S. news
Fed Raises Interest Rate For Just Second Time in a Decade
Fed Raises Interest Rate For Just Second Time in a Decade

U.S. news

Consumer

Is Now a Good Time to Get a Gym Membership?

Is Now a Good Time to Get a Gym Membership?

Consumer
Obamacare: Five Things You May Not Know About the Health Care Law

Clearing Up 5 Obamacare Myths and Misunderstandings

2016: Year in Review
Just One Hour a Day on Social Media Makes Teens Miserable

Just One Hour a Day on Social Media Makes Teens Miserable

Consumer
Fake Adult Entertainment Agency Sued for Deceptive Business Practices

Fake Adult Entertainment Agency Sued for Deceptive Business Practices

Consumer
Why That One Person Always Gets Out of Traffic Tickets

Why That One Person Always Gets Out of Traffic Tickets

Consumer
MSNBC's Your Business

Merry mail order: The scent of Vermont sent anywhere

Merry mail order: The scent of Vermont sent anywhere

News
Top tip: Embrace failure
Top tip: Embrace failure

News
How do you attract top talent to your startup?
How do you attract top talent to your startup?

News
How does the future look for small business in 2017?
How does the future look for small business in 2017?

News
Learning from the pros: The Elf on the Shelf
Learning from the pros: The Elf on the Shelf

News
5 ways to make sure you get paid
5 ways to make sure you get paid

News

Travel

World's Highest Bridge Opens to Traffic in Remote China

Don't Look Down: World's Highest Bridge Opens to Traffic

World
Make 2017 the Best Year Yet, by Snapping Up These January Travel Deals

January Travel Deals to Make 2017 Your Best Year Yet

Travel
From D.C. to Sydney: Christmas Festivities Around the World
From D.C. to Sydney: Christmas Festivities Around the World

World
Millions Brace for Holiday Travel Rush as Storms Move In
Millions Brace for Holiday Travel Rush as Storms Move In

U.S. news
The Year in Pictures: 2016
Stunning, Striking and Poignant: See the Top 50 Photos of 2016

Week in Pictures
Delta: YouTube Prankster Sought to Disrupt Flight

Delta: YouTube Prankster Sought to Disrupt Flight

NBC New York
The Year in Pictures: 2016
Stunning, Striking and Poignant: See the Top 50 Photos of 2016

Week in Pictures
Dead Seahorses and a Fake Corpse: Top 10 Weirdest Things the TSA Found in 2016

Dead Seahorses and a Fake Corpse: Top 10 Weirdest Things the TSA Found

Travel
Travelers — and Travel Companies — Push for Trips to Cuba in Case Trump Dumps Deal

Travelers — and Travel Companies — Wonder if Trump Will Dump Cuba

Travel
Your Airport Vending Machine Just Got a Major Upgrade

Fresh Salad from a Vending Machine? Yes, Please

Innovation
CDC Declares Texas Town a 'Yellow' Zika Virus Zone

Brownsville, Texas is a 'Yellow' Zika Zone

Zika Virus Outbreak

Economy

GEOFF CADDICK / AFP - Getty Images
Top 5 Most Shocking Economic Moments of 2016

The 5 Most Shocking Economic Moments of 2016

2016: Year in Review
Obama's Overtime Law Failed, But Still Helped Thousands

Obama's Overtime Law Failed But Still Helped Thousands

Economy
Santa's Rally? We're Still Waiting for the Dow to Hit 20,000

Santa's Rally? We're Still Waiting for the Dow to Hit 20,000

Business News
IMF's Lagarde Found Guilty of Negligence, but Escapes Prison Sentence

IMF's Lagarde Found Guilty of Negligence, but Escapes Prison Sentence

Business News
Yellen: Interest Rate Hike is a Vote of Confidence in U.S. Economy
Yellen: Interest Rate Hike is a Vote of Confidence in U.S. Economy

U.S. news
Personal Finance

Syda Productions / Shutterstock / Syda Productions
How to End the Year on a Positive Financial Note

Do This Now to End the Year on a Positive Financial Note

2016: Year in Review
It's Not Cool — But This Might Be the Best Gift for Your Kids

The Best Gift for Your Kids Isn't 'Cool'

Personal Finance
Why a Higher Interest Rate Doesn't Necessarily Mean You'll Pay More

So the Interest Rate Went Up: When Should I Panic?

Personal Finance
'Tis the Season… for Your Performance Review. How to Do It Right

Is That a Lump in Your Throat? How to do the Annual Review

Personal Finance
Got a HELOC? Your Monthly Bill Is About to Get Much Bigger

Got a HELOC? Your Monthly Bill Is About to Get Much Bigger

Personal Finance
Americans are Divided on What Trump Means for Their Wallets

Americans Are Still Not Sure How Trump Will Hit Their Wallet

Personal Finance
Got a HELOC? Your Monthly Bill Is About to Get Much Bigger

Got a HELOC? Your Monthly Bill Is About to Get Much Bigger

Personal Finance
How to Stay on Track When Online Shopping Is Just Soooo Easy

Yes, You Really Can Stay on Track When Online Shopping

Consumer
What Does a Trump Presidency Mean for Your 401k?
What Does a Trump Presidency Mean for Your 401k?

Personal Finance
What's More Scary? A Haunted House or Your Credit Card Debt?

What's More Scary — A Haunted House or Your Debt?

Personal Finance
Traveling at the Holidays? How to Avoid the Upcoming Price Hikes

Traveling at the Holidays? How to Avoid Price Hikes

Personal Finance

Markets

Dow, S&P Close at All-Time Highs for 12th Time Since Election Day

Dow, S&P Soar to All-Time Highs for 12th Time Since Election Day

Markets
U.S. Stock Futures Pull Back After Record-Setting Week

U.S. Stock Futures Pull Back After Record-Setting Week

Markets
Stocks Hit Record Highs On Black Friday as Trump Rally Continues

Stocks Hit New Highs on Black Friday

Markets
Dow Closes Above 19,000 as Stocks Notch Record Closing Highs

Dow Closes Above 19,000 For the First Time Ever

Markets
Dow Breaks Above 19,000, S&P Jumps Over 2,200 as Stocks Hit Record Highs

Dow Hits 19,000 For First Time in History

Markets
Autos

A Year in the Life of Detroit: How the Auto Industry Won 2016

A Year in the Life of Detroit: How the Auto Industry Won 2016

2016: Year in Review
An Easy Way to Save Thousands of Dollars on Your Next Car Purchase

When Is the Best Time to Buy Yourself a Car? When It's Just Come Off Lease

Consumer
Feds Probe 1M Vehicles, Citing Rollaway Risk from Faulty Shifter

Feds Probe 1 Million Vehicles for Rollaway Risk From Shifters

Autos
GM Plant Closures Could Signal Trouble for U.S. Auto Industry

Roadblock Ahead? GM to 'Idle' Five Plants in the U.S.

Autos
Shot Across the Bow? China Could Slap a Massive Antitrust Fine on GM

Shot Across the Bow? China Launches Probe of GM

Autos
VW Hopes Bigger Means, Well, Bigger

VW Hopes Bigger Means, Well, Bigger

Autos
Shot Across the Bow? China Could Slap a Massive Antitrust Fine on GM

Shot Across the Bow? China Launches Probe of GM

Autos
Why the Feds Want All Cars to Talk to Each Other

Why the Feds Want All Cars to Talk to Each Other

Autos
Want to Go Electric but Can't Afford a Tesla? This Could Be the Answer

Want to Go Electric but Can't Afford a Tesla?

Autos
At $55 Million, Is This the World's Most Expensive Car?

At $55 Million, Is This the World's Most Expensive Car?

Autos
Takata Airbag Recall Taking Too Long: Regulators

U.S. news

Energy

Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images
West Virginia: How the Bluest State Became the Reddest

How the Bluest State Became the Reddest

2016 Election
Polls Show Most Latinos Back Strong Environmental Policies

Polls Show Most Latinos Back Strong Environmental Policies

Latino
Trump Picks Energy Department Opponent Rick Perry for Energy Secretary: Sources

Trump Picks Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry for Energy Secretary

U.S. news
Pipeline Spills 176,000 Gallons of Oil Into Creek 150 Miles From Dakota Access Protests

Pipeline Spills Oil 150 Miles From Dakota Access Protests

Dakota Pipeline Protests
Leonardo DiCaprio Just Met With Donald Trump on Green Jobs

Leonardo DiCaprio Pops In for a Chat With Trump

Energy
Real Estate

Manhattan Apartment Sales Prices Top $2 Million for First Time: Survey

Here's How Much the Average Manhattan Pad Will Set You Back

Real Estate
Manhattan Apartment Sales Plunge Almost 20 Percent

Manhattan Apartment Sales Plunge Almost 20 Percent

Real Estate
No, You Probably Can't Afford That House. Here's Why

No, You Probably Can't Afford That House. Here's Why

Real Estate
Looking for a New Home? The Average Cost of a Loan Just Hit a Three-Month High

Average Cost of a Home Loan Just Hit a Three-Month High

Real Estate
Home Equity Loans Are Back - And This Time, Homeowners Are Being Smart

Homeowners Learned the Hard Way, But HELOCs Are Back

Real Estate
Construction Worker Shortage Weighs on Hot Housing Market

It's a Hot Housing Market -- So Where Are the Workers?

Real Estate
Home Equity Loans Are Back - And This Time, Homeowners Are Being Smart

Homeowners Learned the Hard Way, But HELOCs Are Back

Real Estate
New Home Sales Approaching a Nine-Year High

New Home Sales Approach a Nine-Year High

Economy
In Recovering Housing Market, the Starter Home Remains Elusive

Lack of Affordable Housing Stymies New Home Buyers

Real Estate
Millennials, Meet Indianapolis, Your New Dream City

Millennials, Meet Indianapolis, Your New Dream City

Consumer
New Mortgage Rules Aim to Stop Wrongful Foreclosures

New Mortgage Rules Aim to Stop Wrongful Foreclosures

Real Estate

Retirement

Here's How Much The Average Single Person Saved For Retirement

You Probably Haven't Saved Enough for Your Retirement

Retirement
Arlington, Virginia Named Best Place to Retire: Study

This City Was Named Best Place to Retire in New Study

Retirement
What Are the Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Retirement?

What Are the Best and Worst U.S. Cities for Retirement?

TODAY.com
Worried About Elder Financial Abuse? How to Protect Your Parents

Protect Your Parents Against Elder Financial Abuse

Retirement
Are You Saving Enough for Retirement?

Are You Saving Enough for Retirement?

Retirement
How to Get Serious About Saving for Retirement

How to Get Serious About Saving for Retirement

TODAY.com
Is a Mandatory Retirement Plan in Your Future?

Is a Mandatory Retirement Plan in Your Future?

Business News
Retiring? Consider These 3 Things to Avoid Running Out of Money

3 Tips to Avoid Running Out of Money in Retirement

Retirement
Thinking About a Retirement Career? Consider These Dos and Don'ts

Thinking About a Job in Retirement? Consider This

Retirement

Taxes

Mike Segar / Reuters
Trump Lobbied for Tax Changes 25 Years Ago That Forgave Real Estate Losses

Trump Lobbied for Tax Code That Forgave Real Estate Losses

Taxes
JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters
What IRS Data Shows About How Far Trump Pushed Tax Rules in 1995

IRS Data Shows How Far Trump Pushed Tax Rules

2016 Election
Analysis: Trump's 25 Million New Jobs Promise Doesn't Add Up

Trump's Jobs Promise Requires Wave of Immigrants

2016 Election
Irish Government Wins Strong Backing by Parliament for EU Apple Appeal

Ireland Wins Parliament Backing for Apple Appeal

Tech News
Little Red Corvette Repossessed? Tax Bill Could Slash Millions Off Prince's Estate

Mammoth Tax Bill Could Erase Much of Prince's Estate

U.S. news
U.S. Tax Code May Allow Dramatic Retaliation in EU Apple Case

In Apple Case, U.S. Could Retaliate by Doubling Euro Taxes

Taxes
Little Red Corvette Repossessed? Tax Bill Could Slash Millions Off Prince's Estate

Mammoth Tax Bill Could Erase Much of Prince's Estate

U.S. news
'Hamilton' Star Exposes Why to Quit a Job Politely

'Hamilton' Star Exposes Why to Quit a Job Politely

TIME
IRS Urges Americans: Come Clean Now, Before We Read Panama Papers

IRS: Come Clean Now, Before We Read Panama Papers

Panama Papers
Welcome to Liberland: The Tax-Free Startup State Between Croatia and Serbia

Is This Startup State a Tax-Free Utopia or Pipe Dream?

World
Here's How to File an Extension if You're Out of Time Before Tax Day

Out of Time Before Tax Day? How to File an Extension

Taxes

Careers

Women in Corporate America: Still a Struggle at the Top

For Women in Corporate America, It's Still a Struggle at the Top

2016: Year in Review
American Express Is the Latest Big Name to Upgrade Its Parental Leave Policy

Amex Is the Latest Big Name to Upgrade Its Parental Leave Policy

Careers
Women Work 39 Days More Than Men Per Year

Women Work 39 Days More Than Men Per Year

Careers
American Workers Forfeit $272 Billion Worth of Time Off

Take Your Vacation! Americans Forfeit $272B in Time Off

Careers
Announced Layoffs Jump by 38 Percent in September

Announced Layoffs Jump by 38 Percent in September

Careers
These 29 Jobs Have the Best Work-Life Balance

These 29 Jobs Have the Best Work-Life Balance

TODAY.com
Former Top Bank of America Female Banker Settles 'Bro's Club' Lawsuit

Former Top Female Banker Settles 'Bro's Club' Lawsuit

Careers
Most Millennials Want to Be Like Zuckerberg: Work Flexible Hours, Call the Shots

The Future of Work: No Boss, Pick Your Own Hours

Careers
You Can Make More Money as a Part Time Jazz Instructor Than as a Lawyer

Can a Part-Time Jazz Teacher Earn More Than a Lawyer?

Careers