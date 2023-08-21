NBC News (including The TODAY Show, MSNBC, NBC Nightly News and CNBC) is pleased to offer closed captioning across a wide variety of its programming that it makes available on television and online. To report an issue or concern regarding closed captioning on NBC News content viewed on television or online, please contact us at nbcclosedcaptioning@nbcuni.com or 1-866-787-6228.

Please detail your issue or concern by providing the following information:

Your name, address, telephone number and email address

Your preferred method of contact (phone or email)

The name of the program with the captioning issue

A brief description of the captioning issue, including the date and time you experienced the problem

If you are watching on television, please provide the name of your pay TV provider

If you are watching online, please identify the device and brand (e.g., computer, tablet, smartphone) and software version you are using

If you wish to submit a written complaint, please send it to:

Angela BallSenior Vice President, Regulatory AffairsNBCUniversal300 New Jersey Ave., NW Suite 700Washington, DC 20001-2030

ccfeedback@nbcuni.com