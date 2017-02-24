A majority of Americans disapprove of the way President Donald Trump is handling his job after a month in office, according to results from the latest NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll, though divisions are wide along party, gender and racial lines.

NBC News|SurveyMonkey Poll

Trump enjoys solid support from members of his party, but few outside it.

NBC News|SurveyMonkey Poll

Almost 9 in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaners largely approve of the job their standard bearer is doing, while nearly the same share of Democrats and Democratic-leaners disapprove of his job performance.

The aggregate low approval rating, below any other newly elected president since polls began tracking presidential job approval, is a result of the two-thirds of independents who disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

Trump's job approval varies considerably across other demographic groups. For example, those under 30 years old largely disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job (67 percent) while those over 65 years old are more split (50 percent approve to 48 percent disapprove).

A majority of Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing regardless of their education level. However, those without college degrees are more evenly split on whether they approve or disapprove (46 percent to 51 percent, respectively) whereas 62 percent of college graduates disapprove of the way he's handling his job.

NBC News|SurveyMonkey Poll

Among whites, a majority of those without college degrees approve (56 percent) of the way the president is handling his job, but a majority of whites with college degrees disapprove (59 percent).

Overall, whites are the racial group most approving of the way the president is handling his job so far. A majority, 51 percent, approve and 48 percent disapprove. African-Americans (76 percent disapprove to 21 percent approve), Hispanics (67 percent disapprove to 31 percent) and Asian-Americans (66 percent disapprove to 31 percent approve) overwhelmingly disapprove of the way he's handling the job.

Taking a closer look at the gender gap among these racial subgroups reveals that men are generally more approving than women.

A majority of white men (58 percent) approve of the way the president is handling his job. Conversely, white women largely disapprove of the job he's doing (54 percent).

Hispanic women overwhelmingly disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job (75 percent) but Hispanic men are more split — 42 percent approve and 57 percent disapprove.

A majority of African-American men (69 percent) disapprove and only 28 percent approve. African-American women, like Hispanic women, were much more likely to disapprove than their male counterparts — 81 percent disapprove to 14 percent approve.

A majority of Asian-Americans disapprove of the way he's handled the job, regardless of gender — 67 percent of Asian-American men disapprove and 66 percent of Asian-American women disapprove.

Where Americans live also seems to play a part in whether they approve or disapprove of the job the president is doing. A majority, 59 percent, of those living in rural parts of the country approve, but urban and suburban Americans are not as supportive.

Among white rural Americans, 64 percent approve and 36 percent disapprove. By contrast, white suburban Americans are more divided — 52 percent approve and 46 percent disapprove. A majority (61 percent) of white urban Americans disapprove.

A majority of white suburban women disapprove (53 percent approve to 45 percent approve) but white suburban men, on the other hand, approve (59 percent) rather than disapprove (39 percent).

The NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll was conducted online from February 13 through February 19, 2017 among a national sample of 11,512 adults. Respondents for this non-probability survey were selected from the nearly three million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Results have an error estimate of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points. For full results and methodology, click here.