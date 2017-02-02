Ba-bey Fever: Twitter Celebrates Beyonce’s Latest Announcement

Last year, Beyonce got in 'formation' to slay, this year she is getting ready for a double dose of black baby joy.
Five years after having their first child, Blue Ivy, the Grammy Award-winning, record-breaking superstar broke the internet AGAIN when she took to Instagram to announce that she and Jay Z are adding not one but two new additions to their dynasty.
If anyone is going to drop a mic during Black History Month it's Queen Bey.
Much to fans' jubilation she wrote, 'We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.'
RELATED: Beyoncé Addresses 'Formation' Criticism in Rare Interview
In the best way possible, different types of members of the Bey-hive took to social media to express their sentiments. Which one are you?
The Sensitive Fan
This was a very emotional moment.
The Bey-havioralist
When in Rome, do as 'Yonce does.
The Prophet
Are you really a fan if you didn't feel the force telling you something big was coming?
The Judge for Fans of Celebrities Other Than Beyonce
She's irreplaceable.
The Advocate
If you don't know, now you know. You're welcome.
The Intellectual
You is kind. You is smart. You is important.
The Fan with Coachella Tickets
If babies make five, will the Queen Bey able to make it?
The Hopeful
Make room for Destiny's grandchildren.