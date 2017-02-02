Ba-bey Fever: Twitter Celebrates Beyonce’s Latest Announcement

Last year, Beyonce got in 'formation' to slay, this year she is getting ready for a double dose of black baby joy.

Five years after having their first child, Blue Ivy, the Grammy Award-winning, record-breaking superstar broke the internet AGAIN when she took to Instagram to announce that she and Jay Z are adding not one but two new additions to their dynasty.

If anyone is going to drop a mic during Black History Month it's Queen Bey.

Much to fans' jubilation she wrote, 'We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.'

In the best way possible, different types of members of the Bey-hive took to social media to express their sentiments. Which one are you?

The Sensitive Fan

GIRLL BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT pic.twitter.com/oSarXoDmQj — JAY VERSACE (@tharealversace) February 1, 2017

This was a very emotional moment.

The Bey-havioralist

#Beyoncé is pregnant and now it's a pregnant woman running to get a funeral spray and some netting to retake her announcement photos. — Ms T (@MsTyepthatsme) February 1, 2017

When in Rome, do as 'Yonce does.

The Prophet

me yesterday MY HEART BYEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/gUjMWwqHai — Darian Symoné Harvin (@dariansymone) February 1, 2017

Are you really a fan if you didn't feel the force telling you something big was coming?

The Judge for Fans of Celebrities Other Than Beyonce

me: why do yall care so much about celebs lives

Beyoncé: i am pregnant with twins

me: pic.twitter.com/xBysZOsHqp — Typical Girl (@SoDamnTrue) February 1, 2017

She's irreplaceable.

The Advocate

Someone: Hi-

Me: BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS pic.twitter.com/fekIYAIEY6 — (@lilayonce) February 1, 2017

If you don't know, now you know. You're welcome.

The Intellectual

Pregnant - Beyonce

Pregnant with twins - Beytwice pic.twitter.com/xzIw0uKmsX — Beysus † Godga (@GagaLovesBey) February 1, 2017

You is kind. You is smart. You is important.

The Fan with Coachella Tickets

When you're excited Beyoncé is pregnant then you realize you're not quite sure what that means for the Coachella tickets you bought pic.twitter.com/oB3ePPv24s — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 1, 2017

If babies make five, will the Queen Bey able to make it?

The Hopeful

BEYONCÉ REALLY BOUT TO FORM HER OWN DESTINYS CHILD. DESTINYS OFFSPRING IS COMIIIIIIIIINGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/WYYAuhLzWh — ️ (@dannyyonce) February 1, 2017

Make room for Destiny's grandchildren.

