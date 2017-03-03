Teyana Taylor attends the Pamella Roland fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2017 in New York. Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Ever since her post-baby, jaw breaking performance in Kanye West's 'Fade' music video that appeared at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, fans have been wondering — what is Teyana Taylor's secret?

Well, the wait is finally over and fans can get their own hard bodies after they take on Teyana's workout program, Fade2Fit.

She officially launched the dance workout program Wednesday, after several months under construction since the announcement of the plan back in November.

"I wanted to share my secret and show everybody how I get my body. Dance is a workout. Dance is fitness," Teyana told Vogue.

The G.O.O.D. music artist became the new #bodygoals, after the VMA's.

Fans and body seekers alike can rock and shake to their own beat. Her program allows subscribers to choose a 90-day workout with a customized meal plan that allows workouts from basically anywhere for under $150 bucks (that's three payments of $49.99 or one payment of $99.79).

"I want to inspire others," Teyana told ESPN. "However, I don't want them to feel like, 'I have to be on this treadmill for a whole hour to get this body,' based on what they see in the media."

"We are going to have new exciting workouts for you every month in dope locations, with dope music, and dope choreography," she said.

Twitter fingers flew as many couldn't hold back their excitement for Teyana's new program.

Starting Teyana Taylor's #Fade2Fit program tomorrow morning and I'm dead excited. Dancing this body into a level of fitness it's never known — Keana.C (@Kix4life) March 1, 2017

@TEYANATAYLOR I just did day one of #Fade2Fit and OMG, my legs are burning and I'm a sweat monster. Amazing what you did in 18 min! — Radio Nel Z (@abbyynels) March 1, 2017

I Think Fade2Fit With @TEYANATAYLOR Will Definitely Have Me Get My Sexy Back .. I Can't Wait .. ️️️ — BlackDiamond (@x__LANIECELEE__) March 1, 2017

Teyana Taylor has a workout plan? Oh hell yes, I'm on it lol — kiara . (@keysplease_) March 1, 2017

So I'm gonna start this Teyana Taylor Fade to Fit program . Her body is goals ! — B (@Prettychxck_b) March 1, 2017