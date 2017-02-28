Feedback
Kellyanne Conway’s Feet on Oval Office Couch Kick Off Debate

by Associated Press

Image: Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 27, 2017 in Washington. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Photos of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on have sparked an online debate about decorum in the executive mansion.

Conway is seen perched on her knees on the couch with her feet behind her in photos taken Monday while President Donald Trump met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities.

Some Twitter users were quick to highlight the photos as evidence of a lack of respect for the office from Conway and the Trump administration. Other users have countered with numerous photos of former President Barack Obama resting his feet on the office's famed Resolute desk at various times during his eight years in office.

Conway has yet to weigh in on the criticism.

Image: Kellyanne Conway takes a photo in the Oval Office
Conway takes a group photo in the Oval Office on Monday. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Trump meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Conway looks at her phone as Trump meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
Image: Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway sits on a couch as U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
Conway sits on the couch as Trump welcomes the leaders. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
