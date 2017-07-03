The Chinese scholar who vanished without a trace from an Illinois college campus may be dead, officials believe.

That heartbreaking conclusion was revealed at the bottom of a criminal complaint charging Brendt Christensen with kidnapping 26-year-old Yingying Zhang on June 9.

Brendt Christensen's mugshot. Macon County Sheriff's Office

“Law enforcement does not believe Y.Z. is still alive,” FBI Special Agent Anthony Manganaro wrote in the complaint, which was filed Friday at U.S. District Court in Urbana, Illinois.

The revelation came as Christensen made his first court appearance Monday in a case that has drawn international attention — and as Manganaro disclosed in the court documents that the 28-year-old suspect’s phone had been used on or around April 19 to visit an "Abduction 101" web site, which offers sub-threads like "Perfect abduction fantasy" and "planning a kidnapping."

This was almost two months before Zhang disappeared from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, triggering a massive manhunt and a rally in support of the missing student.

Christensen, who lives in Champaign, did not enter a plea to the kidnapping charge during a brief appearance in federal court in Urbana Monday. He was ordered held without bond until his next court hearing on Wednesday. The courtroom was packed with Zhang's relatives.

YingYing Zhang University of Illinois Police Department

Zhang was on her way to sign a new apartment lease and running late when security footage from a parking deck revealed she had hopped into the front seat of a black Saturn Astra driven by Christensen at 2:04 p.m. on June 9, according to the criminal complaint.

The apartment manager Zhang was heading to see texted her at 2:38 p.m. “and received no response,” the complaint states.

Zhang was reported missing seven hours later and still has not been found.

Investigators zeroed-in on Christensen after identifying his car as a Saturn Astra and discovering that just 18 cars that make and model are registered in the county.

Questioned on June 12 about his whereabouts on the day Zhang vanished, Christensen said at first that he couldn’t remember and then said “he must have been either sleeping or he was playing video games at his residence all day.”

Surveillance photo of YingYing Zhang taken shortly before she disappeared on June 9, 2017. University of Illinois Police Department

Three days later, Christensen changed his story. He admitted he had been driving on the campus when “he observed as Asian female with a backpack standing at a corner appearing distressed.” He said the woman had told him she was late for an appointment and that he had offered her ride.

Christensen said she climbed in but “panicked” after he made a wrong turn and “let her out of the vehicle in a residential area a few blocks away from where he picked her up,” the papers state.

The same day, FBI Agents searched Christensen’s phone and discovered he had visited the FetLIfe web site, which describes itself as "the Social Network for BDSM, Fetish & Kinky Community."

FBI Agents searching the suspect’s car also noted that the seat where Zhang “would have been sitting appeared to have been cleaned to a more diligent extent” and concluded in the court papers that “this type of action may be indicative of an attempt to conceal or destroy evidence.”

Starting on June 16, Christensen was placed under surveillance. Thirteen days later, the complaint states, Christensen was captured on an audio recording “explaining how he had kidnapped” the Chinese student and “held her in his apartment against her will.”

A lawyer for Christensen could not immediately be reached.