President Donald Trump got in the driver's seat of an 18-wheeler as he welcomed truck drivers and trucking CEOs to the White House to discuss health care on Thursday.

The president took the opportunity to blow the big-rig's horn, twice.

"No one knows America like truckers know America," the president said in a video he later posted to Twitter. "Every town, every forest, from border to border, from ocean to ocean."

It was an honor to welcome so many truckers and trucking industry leaders to the @WhiteHouse today! pic.twitter.com/M1veooVBNE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017