Three Dead After Boat Carrying 150 People Sinks in Colombia

Three people were dead after a boat carrying 150 people sank in Colombia on Sunday, local authorities said.

In a post on Twitter, the state government of Antioquia added that 24 people were being treated in a local hospital and that seven had been discharged. It was unclear how many people were missing.

.@FuerzaAereaCol apoya a esta hora rescate de personas de embarcación que naufragó en Guatapé, Antioquia #FAC pic.twitter.com/f5yowjBcMe — FuerzaAéreaColombian (@FuerzaAereaCol) June 25, 2017

The Colombian air force said earlier that it was conducting a helicopter rescue operation, and President Juan Manuel Santos said relief agencies were assisting.

"I deeply regret the events in @Guatape_Ant," Antioquia's governor, Luis Pérez Gutiérrez, said on Twitter, referring to the reservoir where the boat sank.

The reservoir, a short drive east of Medellin, is popular with kayakers, paddle boarders and tour boat operators. This weekend is a long one — Monday is a national holiday — and the area was packed with revelers, The Associated Press reported.

The boat, El Almirante, was recreational, according to the AP.

A local restaurant owner, Daniel Giraldo, told the AP that he rushed to shore after hearing ambulance sirens. By the time he got there, the boat was already submerged.

"It sank in a matter of four minutes," he said.

Video broadcast by local media and and posted online showed a colorful multi-level boat listing, then disappearing into the water. A large group of people can be seen on a roof deck as dozens of smaller vessels race toward them.

The AP reported that the boat appeared to be overloaded and that passengers weren't wearing life vests.