Danish Police Searching For Missing Journalist Find Headless Torso

Police in Denmark say they have found a headless torso in waters near to the area where a missing Swedish journalist disappeared.

Kim Wall has been has not been seen since boarding inventor Peter Madsen’s home-built submarine earlier this month but officials say it’s too soon to say if the torso found was hers.

Police said previously that Madsen told them he had dropped Wall ashore after journeying on his vessel.

However, a police statement Monday said Madsen had since explained to them and a court that Wall died in an accident and that he buried her at sea.

Swedish journalist Kim Wall Tom Wall / AFP - Getty Images

Speaking to reporters late Monday, Jens Moller Jensen of the Copenhagen Police said that a member of the public had spotted what appeared to be a body and alerted the authorities.

Jensen described the discovery as "the torso of a woman" without head, arms or legs.

Yet, he added it was "too early" to say if the body was that Wall and that a postmortem will take place.

Madsen is being held on preliminary manslaughter charges, although his lawyer says he denies the charges against him.

He was rescued by the Danish Navy after his submarine sank hours after he picked up Wall.

However, police have previously stated it appeared the 40-foot vessel, known as UC3 Nautilus, had been deliberately sunk.

Wall's family previously told The Associated Press that Kim worked in many dangerous places as a journalist, but it was unimaginable that "something could happen" so close to home.

Meanwhile The International Women's Media Foundation said it was "deeply saddened" to receive the news that Wall had died.

"She was dogged in her pursuit of important and sometimes quirky stories. She was adored by those who knew her," a statement on the Washington-based organizations website said.