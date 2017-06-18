Deaths Confirmed as Gunmen Attack Mali Tourist Resort

Shots were fired and smoke could been seen at a Mali resort east of the nation’s capital Bamako on Sunday evening.

The gunfire and smoke stemmed from Le Campement Kangaba in Dougourakoro, a luxury resort popular with Western tourists on the weekends, according to Diakate Benson, a spokesman for the Malian President of the National Assembly.

Benson added that French and Malian troops were on location to respond to the ongoing attack. No details of casualties was provided.

Two people were confirmed dead in the ongoing attack on the Mali resort, Security Ministry spokesman Baba Cisse told Reuters. One was identified as French, and the other's nationality had not been confirmed.

"Security forces are in place. Campement Kangaba is blocked off and an operation is under way," Cisse told Reuters. "The situation is under control."

The European Union Training Mission in Mali said in a tweet that they were aware of the attack and responding alongside Malian Security Forces.

#EUTMMali is aware of the attack in Resort Le Campament in #Bamako.We are supporting Malian Security Forces and assessing situation — eutmmali (@eutmmali1) June 18, 2017

An American official at the U.S. Embassy in Bamako confirmed details of the attack to NBC News and said the embassy had no knowledge of any Americans at the site of the attack.

The U.S. Embassy in Bamako warned American citizens that there was an increased threat of attack against locations in Bamako frequented by Westerners earlier in June.

In the same message, the U.S. Department of State advised against travel to Mali.

Mali was once a staging area for al-Qaeda's North African activities, led by Mokhtar Belmokhtar. They claimed responsibility for a similar attack on a Bamaoko hotel in 2015.