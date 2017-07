North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its eastern coast toward the East Sea on Tuesday, a South Korean military official told NBC News.

The launch — one of several this year — was detected at about 9:40 a.m. local time (8:40 p.m. ET Monday). Additional details were not immediately available.

The launch came one day after officials in the United States, Japan and South Korea announced that they planned to ratchet up pressure on the country and its president, Kim Jong Un.