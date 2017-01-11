Feedback
Study: Headphones Designed for Children May Not Be Safe for Their Ears

 

A consumer products website’s recent analysis of 30 children’s headphones found that nearly half of the products advertised as having volume limits actually allowed sounds to play above safe levels.

