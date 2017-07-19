WASHINGTON — Republican Senators filed onto a bus Wednesday for a short trip to the White House for lunch where they heard President Donald Trump urge them to keep working to both repeal and replace Obamacare after their health care bill collapsed earlier this week.

"I'm ready to act," Trump said at the outset of the lunch, noting that he has his "pen in hand" to sign legislation. "For seven years you promised the American people that you would repeal Obamacare. People are hurting. Inaction is not an option and, frankly, I don't think we should leave town unless we have a health insurance plan, unless we can give our people great health care."

After he spent late Monday night and Tuesday endorsing a plan to just repeal Obamacare and then a plan to just let it fail on its own, Trump emphasized that he is supporting both a repeal and a replacement in the same bill.

"Not just repeal," Trump advocates again. "The people of this country need more than a repeal. They need a repeal and a replace."

The lunch, organized by the White House, is a last-ditch attempt to try and salvage any final vestiges of a bill meant to fulfill a campaign promise made by nearly every Republican senator as well as the president.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had hoped to move quickly after support for the Better Care Reconciliation Act foundered Tuesday for the second time in recent weeks, initially planning on a vote of simple repeal of the Affordable Care Act as early as Wednesday morning. But at the request of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, McConnell postponed the vote until "early next week," giving time for one more shot at trying to find agreement for a replacement.

Republicans were reluctant to blame the president ahead of the lunch even though Trump has done little to sell the legislation to the public, a move that could help pressure Republicans to vote for it.

"Well, I just want to be fair to the president, he was told by numerous people let the Senate work it out and then, you know, you can come in at the end and help to close it, and he followed that advice and it didn't work out," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said. "So I wouldn't put that on him, I would put that on the fact that we have four or five, six people who have different reasons are not prepared to support other proposals that are before us, and it's disappointing.

This is the second time the entire conference has been summoned to the White House. The first was the day the health care bill was postponed for the first time.GOP senators had little expectation that the lunch would move any conversations about health care closer to agreement.

"I think we’re going to air what our differences are again," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who has come out against the first Senate health care bill and the upcoming vote on repeal. "I don’t think anybody’s mind’s going to get changed sitting right there, but it gives us a chance to again frame it where we have our differences."

But some senators remained optimistic that their health care effort is not dead.

"I think there’s a farily large group of us who still don’t want to give up on making the reforms," said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. "I think walking away is a mistake."