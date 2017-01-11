By the time most people wake up in Thursday morning, the Senate will have taken its first vote to unwind the Affordable Care Act.

The action will come at the end of Wednesday's late night of consecutive votes that could last into early Thursday morning and is part of the body's annual — or sometimes biannual — vote-a-rama. It's the first step of a two-part process to fulfill Donald Trump's campaign promise (and Congressional Republicans' longstanding vow) to dismantle the health care law.

President-elect Trump laid out his timeline for the repeal and replacement of the health care law also known as Obamacare in his first news conference in nearly six months Wednesday.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Trump: Obamacare Will Be Repealed and Replaced 'Almost Simultaneously' 1:13 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/852599363682" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

He said that his administration will release a plan to repeal and replace the health care law "almost simultaneously." He is hanging the timeline on the confirmation of Rep. Tom Price, his nominee for secretary of the Health and Human Services Department.

"The easiest thing would be to let [Obamacare] implode in 2017, and believe me, we'd get pretty much whatever we wanted, but it'd take a long time. We are going to be submitting, as soon as our secretary is approved, almost simultaneously, shortly thereafter, a plan," Trump said. "It will be repeal and replace. It will be essentially simultaneously. It will be various segments, you understand, but will most likely be on the same day or the same week, but probably the same day, could be the same hour."

"Very complicated stuff," he added.

Price, the current head of the House Budget Committee, has worked on health care repeal in the past. He wrote the repeal bill in 2015 that passed the House and the Senate but was vetoed by President Obama. A House Republican leadership aide said that they are working closely with Price on health care as he prepares to transition to the administration.

The aide also insisted that there's no daylight between Congressional Republicans on the expedited timeline to repeal and replace ACA.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence gave more details when asked about ACA repeal between meetings with senators on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

"We're working with legislative leaders at this very moment to begin to craft legislation that will repeal the most corrosive elements of Obamacare — the individual mandate, the taxes, the penalties — but at the same time, moving separate legislation that will allow us to introduce the kind of reforms in American health care that'll lower the cost of health insurance without growing the size of government," Pence said.

The House aide cautioned, however, that a replacement won't be a comprehensive bill and will be done in parts.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed House GOP Taking on Obamacare: Repeal and Replace 6:27 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/851082307942" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A majority of the ACA can be repealed through the budget gimmick known as reconciliation, which only needs the support of a 51 senators — an easier threshold than the 60 votes that most other legislation needs. But Republican leaders are working to figure out what can be replaced through reconciliation. While reconciliation is easier to pass, it has restrictions on its content. It can only pertain to the debt and spending.

Tonight's vote won't actually repeal the bill, but it will start the process. But first, the Senate must partake in the vote-a-rama.

Vote-a-rama is a unique process in the Senate that allows for an unlimited number of amendments related to the budget to be voted on consecutively, usually with little or no debate.

The hours-long process probably won't make major changes to the underlying bill because majority leaders will be busy working to ensure that those efforts don't succeed. The process is highly political. Democrats will attempt to make political statements on health care, trying to advance their priorities, through their amendments.

At the conclusion of the vote-a-rama, the Senate votes on the full budget. Again, it includes the repeal language. The House is expected to vote on it on Friday.

The actual repeal vote will come after legislation is worked out. Republicans gave themselves a deadline of January 27, but it's almost certain that that deadline won't be met.