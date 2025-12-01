Cyber Monday may be over, but great deals aren’t. Some retailers are still offering deep discounts across their inventory. I found Apple AirPods, Bissell floor cleaners, Kiehl’s skin care and All-Clad cookware still on sale. So if you forgot to add something to your cart, you’ve still got (a little bit) of time. But don’t wait — these deals can end any time and likely won’t last beyond today. Plus, popular sizes and colors are selling out quickly.
Below, I rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals you can still shop. They’re all highly rated, 20% off or more and at or within a few dollars of their Cyber Monday price. When possible, I also ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months or lowest price ever.
Best Cyber Monday deals overall
Apple AirPods 4 ANC
4.5-star average rating from 12,485 reviews on Amazon
According to NBC Select tech reporter Harry Rabinowitz, the Apple AirPods 4 are some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds for iPhone users. “They have a semi-open fit, meaning no rubber eartips, and they’re small, lightweight and sync easily across all your Apple devices,” he says. You get up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case, and Siri virtual assistant is built in.
Apple AirTag (1st Generation)
4.7-star average rating from 46,446 reviews on Amazon
I put these trackers in my bags, suitcases and wallet, as well as attach them to my keys, so I always know where my belongings are. AirTags pair with Apple’s Find My app, which shows me where my items are on a map and lets me play a sound on the trackers’ built-in speakers. Each AirTag comes with a replaceable battery that lasts over a year, according to the brand.
Ancestry DNA Origins + Traits
4.6-star average rating from 31,188 reviews on Amazon
This kit comes with all the materials you need to take a saliva sample and send it to Ancestry DNA’s lab. About six weeks later, you’ll get your results online, giving you information about your origins around the world and over 75 traits you may have a propensity for, like cilantro aversion and freckles. You’ll also be able to see and connect with people you share DNA with.
4.9-star average rating from 472 reviews on Amazon
Rodriguez, a former preschool teacher, says Magna-Tiles were the number one toy her students fought over. I’ve played with them myself while babysitting and can attest that they’re always a crowd-pleaser. This set comes with 48 magnetic blocks in various shapes and colors, including pieces that help them build a castle, like a drawbridge, dragon figure and spiral staircases.
Best Cyber Monday tech deals
Therabody TheraGun Mini (3rd Gen.)
4.7-star average rating from 5,438 reviews on Amazon
I rely on the TheraGun Mini to relieve sore muscles pre- and post-workout, as well as to minimize tension in my back and shoulders after hunching over the computer. It comes with three interchangeable attachments and has three speeds and a travel lock. The massage gun connects to the Therabody app via Bluetooth, letting you use pre-programmed routines, and it offers about 180 minutes of battery life when fully charged, according to the brand.
4.7-star average rating from 17,277 reviews on Amazon
I have Aura’s digital picture frame displayed in my living room, and I love watching it flip through my favorite memories — my guests often compliment it, too, so I’ve gifted it to a few loved ones. You can upload an unlimited amount of photos and videos to it via the brand’s app, and invite family and friends to do the same. The frame has a 10-inch HD display, built-in speakers and interactive touch bar. It also turns on and off automatically with the lights in your home.
Hisense 55-Inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
4.2-star average rating from 442 reviews on Amazon
Hisense’s Fire TV lets you download your favorite streaming platforms and connect a cable subscription. Plus, you can use the Alexa-enabled remote to change channels, adjust the volume or find a movie via voice commands. The TV’s LED screen displays pictures in bright, vibrant colors with smooth motion. It also has HDMI and USB ports to connect soundbars and video game consoles, as well as a headphone jack.
Best Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals
4.7-star average rating from 57,236 reviews on Amazon
Olaplex’s No. 7 Bonding Oil is a staple in my hair care routine to control frizz, add shine and create softness. It’s also a heat protectant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand, and I use it to break the cast on my curls when I style them with gel. You can use the hair oil on a wet or dry head, and since two or three drops is all you need, the small bottle lasts a while, in my experience.
4.2-star average rating from 4,210 reviews on Amazon
Upgrade your electric toothbrush with this rechargeable option from Philips, which has a built-in 2-minute timer and vibrates to scrub your teeth. It comes with a travel case and a charger.
Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
4.4-star average rating from 28,769 reviews on Amazon
“I have a variety of face masks in my vanity, but Biodance’s are the only ones I consistently re-buy,” says Rodriguez. “They feel soothing and hydrating the instant I put them on, and leave my skin glowy the next morning.” The sheet masks come individually wrapped in a pack of four and are soaked in a serum made from ingredients like niacinamide, collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid. Once you apply the mask, the serum absorbs into your skin in about three to four hours, at which point it becomes translucent.
4.6-star average rating from 5,831 reviews on Amazon
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is one of my go-to daily moisturizers because it’s gentle on my sensitive skin, never makes me break out and hydrates even the driest, flakiest patches. It’s made with ingredients like 4.5% squalane to nourish and soften skin while repairing its barrier and preventing water loss, according to the brand. The cream is also lightweight and absorbs quickly, so I can wear it under makeup.
4.4-star average rating from 50,403 reviews on Amazon
This foot peel transforms my feet from cracked and calloused to soft and smooth. Each package comes with two exfoliating booties made with lactic acid, glycolic acid and botanical extracts. You wear the booties for an hour, rinse your feet off and wait. Five to seven days later, the dead skin layer starts peeling off. Peeling usually lasts about a week, according to the brand.
Best Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals
4.4-star average rating from 89,802 reviews on Amazon
I’ve used this spot cleaner to get coffee, red wine, pet accidents and mud out of light-colored carpets and fabric furniture, so it’s a miracle worker in my book. You fill one of its tanks with water and cleaning solution, then use the nozzle to spray and scrub the stain before suctioning it up. The dirt goes into a separate tank, and the appliance comes with a self-cleaning tool that helps you rinse out its hose after each use.
iRobot Roomba 105 Robot Vacuum
4.2-star average rating from 30,901 reviews on Amazon
This robot vacuum cleans the floor for you. Its powerful suction and multi-surface brushes remove dirt, and it maps your home to avoid obstacles like furniture and stairs. It connects to the Roomba Home app so you can schedule cleans, get progress updates and view maintenance alerts. The Roomba also responds to voice commands, too, and comes with a charging base.
I bought these oven mitts during Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days sale, and they’re currently priced even lower for Cyber Monday. They have a silicone grip pattern that helps me firmly and securely hold hot pots and pans, and their cotton exterior is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit to protect my hands, according to the brand. I use the mitts’ built-in loop to hang them from a hook by my range so I can always grab them when needed.
4.5-star average rating from 14,083 reviews on Amazon
All-Clad is a household name when it comes to cookware, and if it’s time to upgrade yours, this set covers all your bases. It comes with 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch skillets, the latter two of which have matching glass lids. The pans are non-stick, compatible with all stovetops and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand.
Yeti Rambler 42 oz. Tumbler
4.8-star average rating from 21,557 reviews on Amazon
I take my iced coffee and smoothies on the go in this 42-ounce, dishwasher-safe tumbler. It’s made from stainless steel and has double-wall vacuum insulation, which helps keep drinks hot or cold for hours, in my experience. The large handle makes the cup easy to hold, its base is cup holder-compatible and it comes with a straw lid that you can take apart for easy cleaning. I also appreciate that the exterior of the cup doesn’t produce condensation, so whatever surface I put it on stays dry.
4.4-star average rating from 41,675 reviews on Amazon
This single-serve machine lets you brew 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups of coffee using its large 42-ounce removable water reservoir, so you can make a few cups before refilling it. The drip tray is removable, giving you room to put a travel mug under the spout, and there’s a strong brew setting for a more powerful taste.
Best Cyber Monday travel deals
4.9-star average rating from 6,329 reviews at Calpak
“This duffel is the ideal size for a quick weekend trip, and the padded material it’s made from makes it comfortable to carry on your shoulder,” says Rodriguez. “The front pocket is perfect for my 15-inch Macbook, and it has a separate compartment for a pair of shoes so they don’t touch your clothes.” In addition to the shoe compartment, Calpak’s Luka Duffel, which fits under airplane seats, has a roomy main compartment and nine pockets to help you organize essentials. You can adjust its shoulder strap, and it’s designed with a luggage sleeve.
4.9-star average rating from 3,538 reviews at Dagne Dover
I store my makeup and skin care in this toiletry bag while traveling, and it fits an impressive number of products inside. The bag has a flat bottom with a wide opening, making it easy to fill, and it comes with two removable mesh pouches to help you organize items. There’s also a mesh slip pocket and three little elastic loops inside, the latter of which holds mascara and lip gloss, for example. It comes in small and large sizes (I highly recommend buying the large one), and is made from a water-resistant neoprene material.
4.6-star average rating from 5,946 reviews at Forme
The Forme Power Bra, which I’ve used for over a year, is part sports bra, part posture corrector. It’s made with six tension fabrics and eight double-layered panels, both of which help train your upper body to hold itself upright, align the spine and roll the shoulders back, according to the brand. I find that the bra has a low to medium level of support, so I prefer wearing it to yoga, Pilates and barre classes.
Every single Cyber Monday sale I found that's still live
Here are the best Cyber Monday sales I found that are still live and offering at least 20% off. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.
Best Cyber Monday sales overall
- Walmart: Cyber Monday deals extended site- and store-wide, plus get 50% off a Walmart+ membership
- Target: Up to 50% off select products sitewide, plus limited-time deals of the day
- Best Buy: Up to 50% off select tech sitewide
- Home Depot: Shop discounts site- and store-wide through Dec. 3
- Lowe’s: Up to 50% off select products sitewide
- Nordstrom: Up to 60% off select styles sitewide
- Sephora: Up to 50% off sitewide, plus new deals daily up to 30% off, through Dec. 4
- Macy’s: Up to 60% off select products sitewide, plus 15% off beauty and fragrance
- Wayfair: Up to 80% off sitewide through Dec. 3
- MasterClass: 50% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Minted: Up to 20% off sitewide plus free shipping with code BF2025 through Dec. 2
- Crate & Barrel: Up to 50% off sitewide, plus free shipping on orders $55 or more through Dec. 3
- Ring Concierge: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Béis: Up to 30% off sitewide plus daily doorbusters through Dec. 2
- Bloomingdales: Up to 25% off select items, plus up to 30% off beauty and up to 40% off designer
- Le Creuset: Up to 38% off sitewide
- Dagne Dover: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 3
- Headspace: 50% off an annual plan through Dec. 4
- Sur La Table: Up to 75% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Brooklinen: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Mixbook: Up to 55% off photo books, calendars, cards and home decor with code CYBER through Dec. 7
- Tushy: Up to 40% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Cuyana: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2
Best Cyber Monday streaming service sales
- Paramount+: $2.99 per month for two months when you sign up for a monthly plan through Dec. 2
- Starz: $2.99 per month for three months (73% off) when you sign up for a monthly plan
Best Cyber Monday tech sales
- Tile: Up to 60% off Tile trackers
- Sonos: 25% off the Beam, Sub Mini and Era 100 Set through Dec. 4
- JBL: Up to 60% off Bluetooth speakers, headphones, earbuds, home audio and more
- RadioShack: Up to 50% off select products through Dec. 4
- Garmin: Up to $500 of smartwatches and tech for sports, fitness, outdoor recreation and more
- Whoop: Up to 70% off devices, plus discounts on memberships, through Dec. 2
- Casetify: Up to 35% off sitewide
- Panasonic: Up to 32% off select tech
- SimpliSafe: Up to 70% off home security systems
- Ring: Up to 50% off select smart home security devices
- Insta360: Up to 33% off sitewide
- Go Pro: Up to $150 off cameras
- OtterBox: Up to 30% off sitewide
Best Cyber Monday beauty sales
- Mario Badescu: 30% off sitewide, plus additional limited-time offers with deeper discounts, through Dec. 14
- Glossier: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Color Wow: Up to 30% off bestselling hair care
- Laneige: 30% off sitewide
- Foreo: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Grace & Stella: Up to 30% off select products
- Bluemercury: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Peace Out Skincare: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Billie: 20% off all purchases $20 or more with code SWIPE20 through Dec. 5
- Soko Glam: Up to 40% off sitewide through Dec. 8
- True Botanicals: Up to 50% off sitewide through Dec. 3
- Quip: Up to 20% off through Dec. 3
- Nécessaire: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Athena Club: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Patrick Ta Beauty: 20% off sitewide
- Harry’s: Up to 35% off select products through Dec. 3
- Smashbox: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 3
- Tarte Cosmetics: Up to 80% off sitewide with code CYBER through Dec. 2
- Moroccanoil: Up to 25% off sitewide with code UNWRAP25 through Dec. 3
- Glamnetic: Up to 35% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Dibs Beauty: Up to 25% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Kora Organics: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Loops: Up 30% off sitewide
- Mane: Up to 25% off sitewide with code PINKFRIDAY
- Ghd: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Noyz: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Ouai: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Dae Hair: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Fur: Up to 30% off sitewide
- California Naturals: Up to 20% off sitewide, plus free shipping on orders over $40, through Dec. 2
- IGK: Up to 50% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Mother Science: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Derma E: Up to 40% off sitewide through Dec. 3
- Paula’s Choice: Up to 30% off sitewide plus free shipping through Dec. 2
- Haus Labs: Up to 20% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Babe Original: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- The Outset: Up to 30% off sitewide
- First Aid Beauty: Up to 30% off sitewide with code CYBER
- Stripes Beauty: Up to 25% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Tula Skincare: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Drunk Elephant: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Babo Botanicals: Up to 30% off sitewide
- ThriveCausemetics: Up to 20% off sitewide, plus free shipping
- Farmacy: Up to 25% off sitewide, or 30% off orders $100 or more
- Fenty Beauty: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Olive & June: Up to 25% off sitewide
- One/Size: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus up to 60% off select products
- Briogeo: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Flamingo: Up to 20% off sitewide with code BFCM20
Best Cyber Monday home sales
- Sleep Number: Up to 50% off smart beds, mattresses, bedding and more
- Casper: Up to 35% off sitewide
- DedCool: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Ettitude: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus up to 60% off final sale products, through Dec. 8
- Avocado Green Mattress: Up to 20% off sitewide through Dec. 8
- Bearaby: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 4
- Canopy: Up to 50% off humidifiers, filters and more sitewide through Dec. 4
- Joybird: Up to 45% off sitewide and up to 50% off bundles
- Sproos: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Eight Sleep: Up to $400 Eight Sleep systems
- Magnolia Home: Up to 65% off sitewide
- Crane & Canopy: Up to 20% off bedding, sheets, home decor and more with code EPIC through Dec. 2
- Tumble: Up to 45% off sitewide through Dec. 3
- Printique: 25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 through Dec. 3
- Ruggable: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Funboy: 25% off sitewide with code 25OFF
- Rifle Paper Co: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 5
- Artifact Uprising: Up to 40% off sitewide with code CYBERMONDAY
- Kathy Kuo Home: Up to 40% off sitewide through Dec. 3
- Bissell: Up to 50% off select products through Dec. 6
- The Laundress: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Tinkr: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus free shipping on orders $60 or more
- My Sheets Rock: Up to 25% off sheets, pillows and comforters with code EPIC35 through Dec. 2
- Madison Park: Up to 50% off select sale items
- The New Savant: Up to 40% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Brooklyn Bedding: Up to 25% off sitewide with code CYBER25
- Leesa Sleep: Up to 30% off select mattresses
- Tineco: Up to 59% off sitewide through Dec. 6
- Shark Ninja: Up to 45% off sitewide
- The Company Store: Up to 60% off sitewide, plus up to 70% off clearance
- Coyuchi: Up to 25% off sitewide plus free ground shipping through Dec. 2
- McGee & Co: Up to 50% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Pure Enrichment: Up to 20% of sitewide through Dec. 2
- Revival Rugs: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 1
- The Container Store: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus up to 40% off storage and closet products
- Burrow: Up to 40% off sitewide plus free shipping
- The Citizenry: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Vitruvi: Up to 60% off sitewide
- AeroGarden: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Lulu and Georgia: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Laundry Sauce: Up to 40% off sitewide
Best Cyber Monday kitchen sales
- Great Jones: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Our Place: Up to 35% off sitewide
- Oxo: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Made In: Up to 30% off cookware and kitchen tools sitewide through Dec. 7
- Material Kitchen: Up to 35% off sitewide
- Zwilling: Up to 65% off through Dec. 31
- Fishwife: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Brightland: 25% off sitewide
- Staub: Up to 65% off through Dec. 31
- Caraway: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Culligan: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 8
- Beast Health: Up to 25% off blenders and accessories
- Fable: Up to 30% off sitewide
- GreenPan: Up to 75% off sitewide
- KitchenAid: Up to 30% off select countertop appliances
- De’Longhi: Up to $500 off select machines through Dec. 6
- Keurig: Up to 50% off select brewer, plus free shipping through Dec. 3
- Gonzey: $100 off most ovens and 20% off all accessories through Dec. 24
- Bentgo: 20% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Aeropress: Up to 20% off select products
- Terra Kaffe: Up to $600 select machines and bundles through Dec. 5
- Ooni Pizza Ovens: Up to 20% off pizza ovens and accessories through Dec. 2
- Souper Cubes: Up to 39% off sitewide
- Hedley & Bennett: Up to 40% off through Dec. 2
- Rocco: $400 the Rocco Super Smart Fridge plus free $100 shipping
- HexClad: Up to 52% off sitewide
- Bartesian: Up to $150 off appliances through Dec. 2
Best Cyber Monday clothing and accessory sales
- Land’s End: Up to 55% off sitewide
- Gap: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Old Navy: Up to 60% off sitewide
- Spanx: Up to 50% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Hanna Andersson: Up to 50% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Bombas: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Eberjey: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Wrangler: 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Aviator Nation: Up to 20% off sitewide, plus additional markdowns up to 60% off
- Vans: Up to 40% off sitewide, plus an extra 10% off for members
- Birdy Grey: Up to 75% off sitewide
- Saks Off Fifth: Up to 50% off cold weather essentials
- UntuckIt: Up to 60% off sitewide
- Abercrombie: Up to 25% select styles
- Summersalt: 25% off sitewide
- Outdoor Voices: Up to 40% off sitewide, plus additional markdowns on OV Extra, through Dec. 2
- Municipal: 30% to 70% off sitewide through Dec. 3
- Quay: Up to 50% off sitewide through Dec. 3
- Life is Good: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Pair Eyewear: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Set Active: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Caitlyn Minimalist: Up to 50% off sitewide through Dec. 3
- Guess Jeans: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Alo: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Carhartt: Up to 40% off sitewide though Dec. 7
- Cozy Earth: Up to 45% off apparel
- Catbird: At least 20% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Feetures: Up to 40% off select sale styles and up to 25% off sitewide
- Under Armour: 30% to 50% off sitewide, plus free shipping
- Adidas: get an extra 40% off full price and sale styles with code CYBER
- Levi’s: Up to 50% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Cosabella: Up to 43% off sitewide
- AG: Up to 50% off select styles sitewide
- Good American: Up to 40% off sitewide with code BF40
- J.Crew: 50% off most items, 30% off cashmere through Dec. 2
- Madewell: Up to 40% off your purchases with code LETSGO
- Beyond Yoga: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus up to 75% off all sale styles
- Tommy John: Up to 50% off sitewide with code CM50
- Pacsun: Up to 50% off sitewide
Best Cyber Monday shoe sales
- Zappos: Get an extra 25% off sale styles with code CYBER25
- Merrell: Up to 50% off sitewide, plus select doorbuster deals, through Dec. 3
- Reef: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Allbirds: Up to 50% off sitewide
- DSW: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Dearfoams: Up to 35% off sitewide
- HeyDude: Up to 25% off sitewide, plus an extra 30% to 40% off sale styles, through Dec. 7
- Bruno Marc: Up to 25% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Oofos: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Aerosoles: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Honeylove: Up to 25% off select styles
- Hunter: Up to 30% off select styles
- Famous Footwear: Up to 30% off select styles sitewide with code CYBERSTEALS
- APL: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Dolce Vita: Up to 30% off sitewide with code CYBER
- Sam Edelman: Get an addition 40% off sale styles with code CYBER40
Best Cyber Monday wellness and fitness sales
- Pvolve: 20% off sitewide
- HigherDose: 20% off sitewide with code BFCM2025 and 30% off bundles
- Flaus: 25% off sitewide and up to 40% off bundles through Dec. 4
- CorePower Yoga: 20% off All Access memberships
- Chirp: Up to $100 off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Slate Flosser: Up to 30% off electric flossers and bundles though Dec. 2
- Athleta: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Peloton: Up to $,550 off exercise equipment and get a discounted Peloton membership
- Centr: Get 25% off the Centr fitness up and up to 20% off equipment
- BowFlex: Get up to $400 off exercise equipment through Dec. 6
- The Sculpt Society: Get 55% off an annual membership
- Hydrow: Get up to $1,150 off machines through Dec. 2
- NordicTrack: Up to $2,200 off select exercise machines
- Comrad: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus up to 60% off final sale styles
- Cocolab: Up to 25% off sitewide
Best Cyber Monday kids and baby sales
- Nanit: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Lalo: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Bobbie: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Willow: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Elvie: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Lovevery: Up to 25% off sitewide through Dec. 7
- Owlet: Up to $110 off products
- Baby Brezza: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus free shipping and returns
- Primary: Up to 40% off sitewide and up to 50% off holiday pajamas
- Newton Baby: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Magnetic Me: Up to 40% off sale items
Best Cyber Monday travel sales
- Away: 25% off sitewide
- Hulken: Up to 20% off rolling totes
- Samsonite: Up to 40% off sitewide plus an extra 10% off with code CYBER10
- Calpak: Up to 60% off select items and 20% off sitewide through Dec. 4
- Cadence: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 3
- Trtl: Up to 70% off sitewide through Dec. 3
- Monos: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Caraa: Up to 75% off sitewide through Dec. 3
- Aloha Collection: Up to 50% off sitewide through Dec. 2 with code EXTRA10
- American Tourister: Up 40% off select items sitewide through Dec. 9, plus an extra 10% off full-price items with code THANKS10 through Dec. 3
- Swiss Gear: Up to 70% off sitewide through the month of December
- Cotopaxi: Up to 25% off select accessories
- Travelpro: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Solgaard: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Lo & Sons: Up to 60% off sitewide
- Roam: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus up to 50% off sample sale styles
- Mark & Graham: Up to 70% off select styles, an extra 30% off select sale styles and free shipping with code MERRY
- Herschel: Up to 30% off sitewide
Best Cyber Monday pet sales
- Chewy: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Petco: Up to 25% off sitewide with code CYBER25 through Dec. 2
- PetSmart: Extra 20% off sitewide
- Petlibro: Up to 50% off individual products and up to 35% off bundles through Dec. 2
- Approved by Fritz: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2
- Wild One: Up to 30% off select accessories
- Orvis: Up to 50% off apparel and dog products
- Diggs: Up to 35% off select kennels
- West & Willow: 25% off sitewide
How I found the best Cyber Monday deals
All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting, including products the NBC Select staff tested firsthand. I vetted each deal to make sure it’s 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to prioritize highlighting products that are at their lowest price in at least three months or lowest price ever.
I also wrote about every deal in this article and worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating to reflect the most up-to-date prices. For more information on our editorial team and how we choose products, check out this page.
Why trust NBC Select?
I’m a reporter for NBC Select who has covered Cyber Monday for over five years. I’ve also written about the history of Cyber Monday and explained what to buy and what to skip. I’ve appeared in Cyber Monday-related NBC News NOW broadcast segments and co-hosted a For What It’s Worth livecast episode about the sale, too. Prior to, during and after Cyber Monday, I sorted through sales across retailers to find worthwhile discounts you should know about.
Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date.