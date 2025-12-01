Cyber Monday may be over, but great deals aren’t. Some retailers are still offering deep discounts across their inventory. I found Apple AirPods, Bissell floor cleaners, Kiehl’s skin care and All-Clad cookware still on sale. So if you forgot to add something to your cart, you’ve still got (a little bit) of time. But don’t wait — these deals can end any time and likely won’t last beyond today. Plus, popular sizes and colors are selling out quickly.

Below, I rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals you can still shop. They’re all highly rated, 20% off or more and at or within a few dollars of their Cyber Monday price. When possible, I also ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months or lowest price ever.

Best Cyber Monday deals overall

According to NBC Select tech reporter Harry Rabinowitz, the Apple AirPods 4 are some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds for iPhone users. “They have a semi-open fit, meaning no rubber eartips, and they’re small, lightweight and sync easily across all your Apple devices,” he says. You get up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case, and Siri virtual assistant is built in.

I put these trackers in my bags, suitcases and wallet, as well as attach them to my keys, so I always know where my belongings are. AirTags pair with Apple’s Find My app, which shows me where my items are on a map and lets me play a sound on the trackers’ built-in speakers. Each AirTag comes with a replaceable battery that lasts over a year, according to the brand.

This kit comes with all the materials you need to take a saliva sample and send it to Ancestry DNA’s lab. About six weeks later, you’ll get your results online, giving you information about your origins around the world and over 75 traits you may have a propensity for, like cilantro aversion and freckles. You’ll also be able to see and connect with people you share DNA with.

Rodriguez, a former preschool teacher, says Magna-Tiles were the number one toy her students fought over. I’ve played with them myself while babysitting and can attest that they’re always a crowd-pleaser. This set comes with 48 magnetic blocks in various shapes and colors, including pieces that help them build a castle, like a drawbridge, dragon figure and spiral staircases.

Best Cyber Monday tech deals

I rely on the TheraGun Mini to relieve sore muscles pre- and post-workout, as well as to minimize tension in my back and shoulders after hunching over the computer. It comes with three interchangeable attachments and has three speeds and a travel lock. The massage gun connects to the Therabody app via Bluetooth, letting you use pre-programmed routines, and it offers about 180 minutes of battery life when fully charged, according to the brand.

I have Aura’s digital picture frame displayed in my living room, and I love watching it flip through my favorite memories — my guests often compliment it, too, so I’ve gifted it to a few loved ones. You can upload an unlimited amount of photos and videos to it via the brand’s app, and invite family and friends to do the same. The frame has a 10-inch HD display, built-in speakers and interactive touch bar. It also turns on and off automatically with the lights in your home.

Hisense’s Fire TV lets you download your favorite streaming platforms and connect a cable subscription. Plus, you can use the Alexa-enabled remote to change channels, adjust the volume or find a movie via voice commands. The TV’s LED screen displays pictures in bright, vibrant colors with smooth motion. It also has HDMI and USB ports to connect soundbars and video game consoles, as well as a headphone jack.

Best Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals

Olaplex’s No. 7 Bonding Oil is a staple in my hair care routine to control frizz, add shine and create softness. It’s also a heat protectant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand, and I use it to break the cast on my curls when I style them with gel. You can use the hair oil on a wet or dry head, and since two or three drops is all you need, the small bottle lasts a while, in my experience.

Upgrade your electric toothbrush with this rechargeable option from Philips, which has a built-in 2-minute timer and vibrates to scrub your teeth. It comes with a travel case and a charger.

“I have a variety of face masks in my vanity, but Biodance’s are the only ones I consistently re-buy,” says Rodriguez. “They feel soothing and hydrating the instant I put them on, and leave my skin glowy the next morning.” The sheet masks come individually wrapped in a pack of four and are soaked in a serum made from ingredients like niacinamide, collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid. Once you apply the mask, the serum absorbs into your skin in about three to four hours, at which point it becomes translucent.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is one of my go-to daily moisturizers because it’s gentle on my sensitive skin, never makes me break out and hydrates even the driest, flakiest patches. It’s made with ingredients like 4.5% squalane to nourish and soften skin while repairing its barrier and preventing water loss, according to the brand. The cream is also lightweight and absorbs quickly, so I can wear it under makeup.

This foot peel transforms my feet from cracked and calloused to soft and smooth. Each package comes with two exfoliating booties made with lactic acid, glycolic acid and botanical extracts. You wear the booties for an hour, rinse your feet off and wait. Five to seven days later, the dead skin layer starts peeling off. Peeling usually lasts about a week, according to the brand.

Best Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

I’ve used this spot cleaner to get coffee, red wine, pet accidents and mud out of light-colored carpets and fabric furniture, so it’s a miracle worker in my book. You fill one of its tanks with water and cleaning solution, then use the nozzle to spray and scrub the stain before suctioning it up. The dirt goes into a separate tank, and the appliance comes with a self-cleaning tool that helps you rinse out its hose after each use.

This robot vacuum cleans the floor for you. Its powerful suction and multi-surface brushes remove dirt, and it maps your home to avoid obstacles like furniture and stairs. It connects to the Roomba Home app so you can schedule cleans, get progress updates and view maintenance alerts. The Roomba also responds to voice commands, too, and comes with a charging base.

I bought these oven mitts during Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days sale, and they’re currently priced even lower for Cyber Monday. They have a silicone grip pattern that helps me firmly and securely hold hot pots and pans, and their cotton exterior is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit to protect my hands, according to the brand. I use the mitts’ built-in loop to hang them from a hook by my range so I can always grab them when needed.

All-Clad is a household name when it comes to cookware, and if it’s time to upgrade yours, this set covers all your bases. It comes with 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch skillets, the latter two of which have matching glass lids. The pans are non-stick, compatible with all stovetops and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand.

I take my iced coffee and smoothies on the go in this 42-ounce, dishwasher-safe tumbler. It’s made from stainless steel and has double-wall vacuum insulation, which helps keep drinks hot or cold for hours, in my experience. The large handle makes the cup easy to hold, its base is cup holder-compatible and it comes with a straw lid that you can take apart for easy cleaning. I also appreciate that the exterior of the cup doesn’t produce condensation, so whatever surface I put it on stays dry.

This single-serve machine lets you brew 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups of coffee using its large 42-ounce removable water reservoir, so you can make a few cups before refilling it. The drip tray is removable, giving you room to put a travel mug under the spout, and there’s a strong brew setting for a more powerful taste.

Best Cyber Monday travel deals

4.9-star average rating from 6,329 reviews at Calpak

“This duffel is the ideal size for a quick weekend trip, and the padded material it’s made from makes it comfortable to carry on your shoulder,” says Rodriguez. “The front pocket is perfect for my 15-inch Macbook, and it has a separate compartment for a pair of shoes so they don’t touch your clothes.” In addition to the shoe compartment, Calpak’s Luka Duffel, which fits under airplane seats, has a roomy main compartment and nine pockets to help you organize essentials. You can adjust its shoulder strap, and it’s designed with a luggage sleeve.

4.9-star average rating from 3,538 reviews at Dagne Dover

I store my makeup and skin care in this toiletry bag while traveling, and it fits an impressive number of products inside. The bag has a flat bottom with a wide opening, making it easy to fill, and it comes with two removable mesh pouches to help you organize items. There’s also a mesh slip pocket and three little elastic loops inside, the latter of which holds mascara and lip gloss, for example. It comes in small and large sizes (I highly recommend buying the large one), and is made from a water-resistant neoprene material.

4.6-star average rating from 5,946 reviews at Forme

The Forme Power Bra, which I’ve used for over a year, is part sports bra, part posture corrector. It’s made with six tension fabrics and eight double-layered panels, both of which help train your upper body to hold itself upright, align the spine and roll the shoulders back, according to the brand. I find that the bra has a low to medium level of support, so I prefer wearing it to yoga, Pilates and barre classes.

Every single Cyber Monday sale I found that's still live

Here are the best Cyber Monday sales I found that are still live and offering at least 20% off. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best Cyber Monday sales overall

Best Cyber Monday streaming service sales

Paramount+: $2.99 per month for two months when you sign up for a monthly plan through Dec. 2 Starz: $2.99 per month for three months (73% off) when you sign up for a monthly plan

Best Cyber Monday tech sales

Tile: Up to 60% off Tile trackers Sonos: 25% off the Beam, Sub Mini and Era 100 Set through Dec. 4 JBL: Up to 60% off Bluetooth speakers, headphones, earbuds, home audio and more RadioShack: Up to 50% off select products through Dec. 4 Garmin: Up to $500 of smartwatches and tech for sports, fitness, outdoor recreation and more Whoop: Up to 70% off devices, plus discounts on memberships, through Dec. 2 Casetify: Up to 35% off sitewide Panasonic: Up to 32% off select tech SimpliSafe: Up to 70% off home security systems Ring: Up to 50% off select smart home security devices Insta360: Up to 33% off sitewide Go Pro: Up to $150 off cameras OtterBox: Up to 30% off sitewide

Best Cyber Monday beauty sales

Best Cyber Monday home sales

Best Cyber Monday kitchen sales

Best Cyber Monday clothing and accessory sales

Best Cyber Monday shoe sales

Zappos: Get an extra 25% off sale styles with code CYBER25 Merrell: Up to 50% off sitewide, plus select doorbuster deals, through Dec. 3 Reef: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2 Allbirds: Up to 50% off sitewide DSW: Up to 30% off sitewide Dearfoams: Up to 35% off sitewide HeyDude: Up to 25% off sitewide, plus an extra 30% to 40% off sale styles, through Dec. 7 Bruno Marc: Up to 25% off sitewide through Dec. 2 Oofos: Up to 20% off sitewide Aerosoles: Up to 40% off sitewide Honeylove: Up to 25% off select styles Hunter: Up to 30% off select styles Famous Footwear: Up to 30% off select styles sitewide with code CYBERSTEALS APL: Up to 30% off sitewide Dolce Vita: Up to 30% off sitewide with code CYBER Sam Edelman: Get an addition 40% off sale styles with code CYBER40

Best Cyber Monday wellness and fitness sales

Pvolve: 20% off sitewide HigherDose: 20% off sitewide with code BFCM2025 and 30% off bundles Flaus: 25% off sitewide and up to 40% off bundles through Dec. 4 CorePower Yoga: 20% off All Access memberships Chirp: Up to $100 off sitewide through Dec. 2 Slate Flosser: Up to 30% off electric flossers and bundles though Dec. 2 Athleta: Up to 30% off sitewide Peloton: Up to $,550 off exercise equipment and get a discounted Peloton membership Centr: Get 25% off the Centr fitness up and up to 20% off equipment BowFlex: Get up to $400 off exercise equipment through Dec. 6 The Sculpt Society: Get 55% off an annual membership Hydrow: Get up to $1,150 off machines through Dec. 2 NordicTrack: Up to $2,200 off select exercise machines Comrad: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus up to 60% off final sale styles Cocolab: Up to 25% off sitewide

Best Cyber Monday kids and baby sales

Nanit: Up to 30% off sitewide Lalo: Up to 40% off sitewide Bobbie: Up to 50% off sitewide Willow: Up to 50% off sitewide Elvie: Up to 50% off sitewide Lovevery: Up to 25% off sitewide through Dec. 7 Owlet: Up to $110 off products Baby Brezza: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus free shipping and returns Primary: Up to 40% off sitewide and up to 50% off holiday pajamas Newton Baby: Up to 40% off sitewide Magnetic Me: Up to 40% off sale items

Best Cyber Monday travel sales

Away: 25% off sitewide Hulken: Up to 20% off rolling totes Samsonite: Up to 40% off sitewide plus an extra 10% off with code CYBER10 Calpak: Up to 60% off select items and 20% off sitewide through Dec. 4 Cadence: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 3 Trtl: Up to 70% off sitewide through Dec. 3 Monos: Up to 25% off sitewide Caraa: Up to 75% off sitewide through Dec. 3 Aloha Collection: Up to 50% off sitewide through Dec. 2 with code EXTRA10 American Tourister: Up 40% off select items sitewide through Dec. 9, plus an extra 10% off full-price items with code THANKS10 through Dec. 3 Swiss Gear: Up to 70% off sitewide through the month of December Cotopaxi: Up to 25% off select accessories Travelpro: Up to 50% off sitewide Solgaard: Up to 40% off sitewide Lo & Sons: Up to 60% off sitewide Roam: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus up to 50% off sample sale styles Mark & Graham: Up to 70% off select styles, an extra 30% off select sale styles and free shipping with code MERRY Herschel: Up to 30% off sitewide

Best Cyber Monday pet sales

Chewy: Up to 50% off sitewide Petco: Up to 25% off sitewide with code CYBER25 through Dec. 2 PetSmart: Extra 20% off sitewide Petlibro: Up to 50% off individual products and up to 35% off bundles through Dec. 2 Approved by Fritz: Up to 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2 Wild One: Up to 30% off select accessories Orvis: Up to 50% off apparel and dog products Diggs: Up to 35% off select kennels West & Willow: 25% off sitewide

How I found the best Cyber Monday deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting, including products the NBC Select staff tested firsthand. I vetted each deal to make sure it’s 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to prioritize highlighting products that are at their lowest price in at least three months or lowest price ever.

I also wrote about every deal in this article and worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating to reflect the most up-to-date prices. For more information on our editorial team and how we choose products, check out this page.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter for NBC Select who has covered Cyber Monday for over five years. I’ve also written about the history of Cyber Monday and explained what to buy and what to skip. I’ve appeared in Cyber Monday-related NBC News NOW broadcast segments and co-hosted a For What It’s Worth livecast episode about the sale, too. Prior to, during and after Cyber Monday, I sorted through sales across retailers to find worthwhile discounts you should know about.

