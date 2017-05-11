President Donald Trump's first three months in office have been a wild ride that has captivated the nation.

But overseas, one of America's diplomats has taken the rare step of breaking cover to bemoan how the current situation in Washington affects America's dealings abroad.

Dana Shell Smith, ambassador to the Arab Gulf emirate of Qatar, posted this tweet Wednesday.

Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions. — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) May 10, 2017

Smith's post came hours after Trump's thunderbolt decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, although it wasn't clear whether she was commenting on the president's actions or the state of American politics in general.

Around 24 hours later, she sent another tweet saying her job was currently difficult with "partisan acrimony so high."

Diplomats explain & defend our political system.Can be tough when partisan acrimony so high, but there is still no greater country. #USA — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) May 11, 2017

A career diplomat, Smith was confirmed by the Senate as ambassador to Qatar in July 2014. Before that she served in several roles in the State Department, including stints in Taiwan, Jordan, Egypt, Israel and Gaza.

Diplomats broadly fall into two categories: career diplomats, such as Smith, and those appointed by the current president.

Before he assumed office, Trump made the decision to immediately remove all diplomats appointed by President Barack Obama — a move some experts said was risky.

These appointed diplomats were always expected to leave office at roughly the same time as Obama. But before Trump, this process was often staggered, giving them weeks or even months as a grace period, a time that helped smooth the transition until their successor was confirmed by Congress.