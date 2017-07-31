PHOENIX — Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio has been convicted of a criminal charge for disobeying a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

The conviction Monday marks a final rebuke for a politician who once drew strong popularity from such crackdowns but was booted from office amid voter frustrations over his deepening legal troubles.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton found Arpaio guilty of misdemeanor contempt of court for prolonging the patrols.

Prosecutors say Arpaio ignored the order so he could promote his immigration efforts to boost his 2012 campaign.

The former sheriff of metro Phoenix acknowledged prolonging the patrols but insists it wasn't intentional.

The 85-year-old faces up to six months in jail, though attorneys who have followed the case doubt he'll be incarcerated.