He just didn't know any better. That's House Speaker Paul Ryan's latest defense of Trump's meetings with Comey.

Ryan said that Thursday that Trump's meetings with Comey that many Democrats are calling "stunning" and "inappropriate" happened because Trump was new to the job.

"The president is new at this, he is new to government, and so he probably wasn't steeped in the long running protocols that establish the relationships between DOJ, FBI, and White Houses," Ryan told reporters at a news conference Thursday. "He is just new to this. And so I think, what I got out of that testimony is we now know why he was so frustrated when the FBI director told him three times there is no investigation of him yet that speculation was allowed to continue."

"I’m not saying it’s an acceptable excuse, it’s just my observation," Ryan added.

Just last night he told MSNBC's Greta Van Susteren that it is "obviously" inappropriate that Trump asked Comey for loyalty.

