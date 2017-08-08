Trump Vows North Korea Threat Will Be Met With ‘Fire and Fury’

WASHINGTON — Amid escalating tensions over North Korea, President Donald Trump on Tuesday promised "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if North Korea continues to threaten nuclear action against the United States.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States," the president warned, responding to a question during a brief press availability at his Bedminster Golf Club, where he's spent the last several days. "They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before."

Trump's comments seem to draw a red line at continued threats from North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who the president said Tuesday has been "very threatening" recently.

U.S. officials believe North Korea now has the capability to put a nuclear weapon on a missile, NBC News learned Tuesday. According to a U.S. official briefed on the assessment, the advance does not mean North Korea has a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can survive reentry accurately.

Last month, North Korea proved its missile capabilities have reached a point where U.S. cities are within "target range."

In dealing with North Korea, the Trump administration has relied heavily on China to intervene with Pyongyang and convince them to stop their nuclear program, but outreach and action have stalled in recent months.

The White House continues to insist that all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea.

Ret. Navy Admiral James Stavridis in an appearance on MSNBC Tuesday called the escalations with North Korea the "biggest crisis" that this Trump administration has yet to face on the global stage.