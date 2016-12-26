George Michael Was a Prolific Philanthropist Both Publicly and Privately

Play Facebook

George Michael, the 53-year-old pop star who died Sunday reportedly of heart failure, wasn't just a cultural icon of decades past or a gay musician who publicly embraced his sexuality and helped lay the groundwork for future artists.

He was also a prolific philanthropist and a supporter of causes that ranged from grappling with HIV/AIDS and protecting vulnerable children to honoring underpaid nurses.

For instance, in 2006, during a free concert for the medical workers who had cared for his mother, and he explained his motives this way:

"Society calls what you do a vocation, and that means you don't get paid properly," he said, according to the BBC. "I salute you."

The pursuit began in 1984, his official online biography notes, when he performed with Band Aid, the musical charity that included everyone from Bono to Boy George. The proceeds of Band Aid's chart-topping single, "Do They Know It's Christmas?" went to Ethiopian famine relief.

Seven years later, Michael donated the proceeds from a hit duet with Elton John, "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," to the HIV advocacy organization Terrence Higgins Trust, among other groups. His support, the Trust said in a statement Monday, continued for years.

"His donations contributed to a vision of a world where people living with HIV live healthy lives free from prejudice and discrimination," the statement said. "Thanks to George's legacy, we are a step closer to that world and we are so grateful for his support and friendship over the years."

Michael was often quiet in his giving. The founder of Childline, which offers counselling services to children and teens, on Monday said that the songwriter gave millions to the charity anonymously. "No one outside the charity knew how much he gave to the nation's most vulnerable children," said Dame Esther Rantzen, according to the Irish Times.

A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2016

And in a post on Twitter, the English game show host Richard Osman recalled Monday that after a woman on "Deal Or No Deal" said that she needed 15,000 pounds for in vitro fertilization, Michael "secretly" called the following day and provided the money.

Another Twitter user, Emilyne Mondo, claimed that the star worked anonymously at the homeless shelter where she volunteered.

"I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't," Mondo wrote. "That's who he was."