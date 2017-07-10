Iraqis Celebrate Bitter Victory Over ISIS in Ruins of Mosul

2.

A member of Iraqi security forces holds an ISIS flag in the Old City of Mosul on July 10.

Iraqi security forces have wrested control of Mosul from ISIS and are now clearing portions of the city's historic quarter of explosives and hidden enemy fighters, the U.S. military said Monday.

ISIS seized the city in 2014 and made it the stronghold of a "caliphate" they said would take over the world.

Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters