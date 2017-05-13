Pope Francis prays at the grave site of Portuguese shepherd children Jacinta and Francisco Marto at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima on May 13, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal. According to the Vatican, the pair, along with an older cousin named Lucia de Jesus dos Santos, had witnessed apparitions of the Virgin Mary. The site was declared a pilgrimage site after the Roman Catholic Church validated the children's visions.

The statue of the Virgin Mary is shoulder carried by faithful prior to the start of a mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Saturday on May 13, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal. According to the Vatican, approximately 500,000 worshipers attended the Mass.

Pilgrims walk on their knees on their way to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima on May 12, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal. Many worshipers crawl on their knees as they make their way to the holy site.

Pilgrims hold candles and a rosary at the Shrine of Fatima during the Blessing for the Candles from the Chapel of the Apparitions by Pope Francis on May 12, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal.

Pope Francis leads a candle light vigil prayer at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima on May 12, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal. A good majority of the population of Portugal are Christian who follow Catholicism.

Priests wait for the start of the ceremony of canonization at the Sanctuary of Fatima on May 13, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal. Worshipers traveled from both near and far to celebrate the Mass.