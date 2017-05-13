Feedback
Pope Francis Canonizes Two Fatima Siblings

Pope Francis and the Roman Catholic Church celebrate the Canonization of two Portuguese shepherd children during a Mass on Saturday.

14 Photos

1.

Pope Francis prays at the grave site of Portuguese shepherd children Jacinta and Francisco Marto at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima on May 13, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal. According to the Vatican, the pair, along with an older cousin named Lucia de Jesus dos Santos, had witnessed apparitions of the Virgin Mary. The site was declared a pilgrimage site after the Roman Catholic Church validated the children's visions.

Paulo Cunha / AP
2.

The statue of the Virgin Mary is shoulder carried by faithful prior to the start of a mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Saturday on May 13, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal. According to the Vatican, approximately 500,000 worshipers attended the Mass.

Armando Franca / AP
3.

Pilgrims walk on their knees on their way to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima on May 12, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal. Many worshipers crawl on their knees as they make their way to the holy site.

Paulo Duarte / AP
4. Pilgrims hold candles and a rosary at the Shrine of Fatima during the Blessing for the Candles from the Chapel of the Apparitions by Pope Francis on May 12, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal. Tiziana Fabi / AFP - Getty Images
5.

Pope Francis leads a candle light vigil prayer at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima on May 12, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal. A good majority of the population of Portugal are Christian who follow Catholicism.

Paulo Duarte / AP
6.

The faithful attend a candle light vigil prayer at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima on May 12, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal.

Paulo Duarte / AP
7.

Worshippers hold candles during the "Blessing of the Candles" ceremony on May 12, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images
8.

Priests wait for the start of the ceremony of canonization at the Sanctuary of Fatima on May 13, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal. Worshipers traveled from both near and far to celebrate the Mass.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images
9. Men carry a figure representing Our Lady Of Fatima during a procession before the ceremony of canonization at the Sanctuary of Fatima on May 13, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images
10. Pope Francis hugs Lucas Baptista during a mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Saturday on May 13, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal. Lucas, whose medically inexplicable healing was the "miracle" needed for the Marto siblings to be declared saints. The boy, aged 5 at the time, had fallen 6.5 meters (21 feet) from a window in 2013 and suffered such severe head trauma that his doctors said he would be severely mentally disabled or in a vegetative state if he even survived. The boy not only survived, but has no signs of any after-effects. Alessandra Tarantino / AP
11.

Pope Francis arrives in the popemobile at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima on May 12, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal.

Paulo Duarte / AP
12.

Pope Francis, second right, speaks with Portuguese bishops upon his departure from the Casa do Carmo before leaving the Fatima Sanctuary on May 13, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal.

Andre Kosters / EPA
13.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa kisses the hand of Pope Francis upon his arrival at Monte Real air base on May 12, 2017 in Leiria, Portugal.

Joao Relvas / AFP - Getty Images
14.

Pope Francis waves to devotees inside the popemobile on his way to Fatima Sanctuary after he landing in a Portuguese Air Force helicopter at Fatima Municipal Stadium on May 12, 2017 in Fatima, Portugal.

Paulo Novais / EPA
