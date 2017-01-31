Syrian Refugees Keep a Piece of Home With Them

10.

Sahar Dargzini, 40, a Syrian refugee from Baghdad street in Damascus, shows photographs of her children when they were young: from right, Amal, now 24 and living in Norway, Dania, now 26 and living in Turkey, Mohyeddin, now 15 and living in Sweden and Salahudin, now 20 and living in Sweden, at her tent in the Kalochori refugee camp on the outskirts of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Jan. 17. "I love keeping my children pictures with me all the times, they will always remain my children, I hope they will allow me to go to Norway and be with my daughter and see my granddaughter Mirna." Sahar said.

Muhammed Muheisen / AP