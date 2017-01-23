Weekend Storms Wreak Havoc Across the South

1.

Storm clouds approach emergency crews at the scene of a house cut in half by a tornado near where seven people were killed outside Adel, Georgia, on Jan. 22, 2017. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.

There have been a reported 47 tornadoes across the South, including Mississippi and Alabama, in four waves of severe weather systems since Thursday.

Mark Wallheiser / EPA