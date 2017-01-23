Weekend Storms Wreak Havoc Across the South

Storm clouds approach emergency crews at the scene of a house cut in half by a tornado near where seven people were killed outside Adel, Georgia, on Jan. 22, 2017. Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
There have been a reported 47 tornadoes across the South, including Mississippi and Alabama, in four waves of severe weather systems since Thursday.
A woman holds a child while walking through a damaged farm, Jan. 22, in Adel, Georgia.
Officials block Highway 122 as power line workers repair a downed pole near Barney, Georgia, Jan. 22. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.
Ren, who only gave his first name, cleans up at at a home that was damaged by the tornado, Jan. 22, in Adel, Georgia.
People are reflected in a swimming pool as they work to clean up at a home that was damaged by a tornado in Adel, Georgia, Jan. 22.
Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boats from her home that was damaged by the tornado in Adel, Georgia, Jan. 22.
A car and house are damaged at the edge of a mobile home park south of downtown Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Jan. 21, where one man died and others were injured. The death toll continued to rise over the weekend.
A U.S. Air Force airman surveys debris covering an area of the Sunshine Acres neighborhood after the tornado struck Adel, Georgia, Jan. 22.
Donna Thompson, and a friend, salvage some of her possessions, Jan. 21, after a morning tornado ripped her roof off in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Fallen trees lie in front of Zoar United Methodist Church, which sustained damage to its steeple, Jan. 22, near Baxley, Georgia.
Ann Bell rests while salvaging possessions from what's left of her son's home in the Maryville community outside Thomasville, Georgia, Jan. 22. Her son was dug out of the debris by neighbors at 3 am.
A storm cloud approaches one of the homes damaged by tornadoes outside Adel, Georgia, on Jan. 22.