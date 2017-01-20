Feedback
President Obama: The Legacy
Obama to Address Farewell Gathering Before Last Flight From Joint Base Andrews

WATCH LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald Trump

Barack Obama, who will continue to live in Washington, is leaving town with his family after the inauguration for a vacation in Palm Springs, California.

He plans to address a farewell gathering of staff at Joint Base Andrews before boarding his last flight on the military aircraft that ferries presidents on their travels.

Obama began his day with a final visit to the Oval Office and goodbye tweets echoing a farewell letter he had penned to the American people.

"I won't stop," he tweeted. "I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love."

