Why Are Democratic Women Being Asked to Wear White to Trump’s Address?

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Trump's address to joint session of Congress: What to expect 2:33 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/886456899591" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A group of Democratic women are set to make an impression when they file into the House chamber Tuesday night for President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress.

The look they plan to go for: wearing all white.

The move is a nod to the women's suffrage movement, which encouraged followers to dress in white as a symbol of purity. During last year's election, Democrat Hillary Clinton, the first woman to be nominated for president on a major political party's ticket, was known for wearing white pantsuits during key campaign appearances. She also wore all white at Trump's inauguration.

Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi arrives at the DCCC headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 8, 2016. Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA, file

On Election Day, some women went to the polls dressed in white attire — spawning the social media hashtag #WearWhiteToVote.

The call to wear white for Trump's speech was devised by the House's Democratic Women's Working Group and will be a symbol of "the ongoing fight to attain equal rights for all women," members said.

Related: Trump's Big Promises Come Due In Major Congress Address

"We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump Administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women," Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., the chair of the party's Women's Working Group, said in a statement.

The future of women's health care, equal pay and other related issues have come under question with the new Trump administration. Just days after taking office, Trump reinstated a policy that barred foreign aid or federal funding for international programs that provide abortions or even information on getting them.

And during the campaign, audio surfaced of Trump saying that, because he was a celebrity, he could "grab" women by their private parts without their consent.

Tens of thousands of women marched on Washington, D.C., the day after Trump's inauguration in opposition to his agenda.