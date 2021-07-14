Don't park your Chevy Bolt EV inside or charge it unattended overnight, GM warns some owners

General Motors is telling owners of 2017-2019 Bolt EVs that were part of a recent recall not to park their vehicles inside or charge them unattended overnight after two of the vehicles caught fire.

The two Bolt EVs were part of a recall of nearly 69,000 of the electric vehicles globally due to fire risks. The recall was initially announced in November by GM and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, followed by the automaker announcing a believed fix for the vehicles earlier this year.

The recent fires, including one where a Bolt owned by a Vermont lawmaker spontaneously caught fire while charging at home earlier this month, reportedly occurred after the vehicles had been fixed for the recall. Another Bolt EV catching fire was reported by media outlets in May but not all the recall repairs had been conducted on the vehicle.

“General Motors has been notified of two recent Chevrolet Bolt EV fire incidents in vehicles that were remedied as part of the safety recall announced in November 2020,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking owners of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs who were part of the recall population to park their vehicles outdoors immediately after charging and not leave their vehicles charging overnight while we investigate these incidents.”

Customers who have not had the repair completed should still visit their dealer for the recall while our investigation continues, according to the automaker.

“At GM, safety is our highest priority, and we are moving as quickly as we can to investigate this issue,” GM said.

The NHTSA in October opened an investigation into three reported fires involving Chevrolet Bolt EVs. The automaker is cooperating with the federal vehicle safety agency, a spokesman said.