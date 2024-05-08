Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery to bundle streaming services

The bundle is back.
Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are planning to offer their streaming services — Disney+, Hulu and Max — in a bundle mirroring the traditional cable TV package, the companies said Wednesday.
The latest iteration of the bundle, which will be available this summer, will be offered on both the ad-supported and commercial-free tiers. Pricing has yet to be disclosed, but the option will be offered at a discount, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Disney will essentially act as the distributor in this case, collecting subscription fees from subscribers and paying out Warner Bros. Discovery a percentage, the person added.
The offering, reminiscent of the traditional cable TV bundle that has been upended in recent years and continues to bleed customers at a fast clip, is the latest partnership between the two media giants in recent months.
Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney, along with Fox Corp., have also joined forces to offer a sports streaming service, which is expected to launch this fall.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.