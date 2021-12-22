The omicron variant is forcing many companies to once again change their back-to-office plans, upending expectations for whiplashed workers.

According to a recent Gartner survey, 44 percent of companies have pushed back or altered their reopening plans due to the omicron variant.

Among executives, 27 percent said they were delaying reopening plans or closing reopened workplaces, and 17 percent said they were decreasing the number of workers allowed on-site at a time.

Meanwhile, 34 percent said they hadn’t made a decision yet, but presumably at least some of them will also change their plans. About a third, 33 percent, said omicron had no impact on their return-to-office.

Apple and Google have told workers they’re delaying returns indefinitely. Meta and Lyft said they’re letting workers choose to delay their return when offices formally reopen early next year. Ford has announced plans to delay return-to-office for salaried workers. Over the weekend, CNN closed its offices to employees who can do their jobs remotely.

Executives at financial companies who this summer mocked and not-so-subtly threatened employees for not returning to work are now backpedaling. Jeffries asked employees to work from home, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley eased on their in-person work approaches, and JP Morgan Chase told its workers they could work remotely until the end of the year.

“These return to office dates are now history,” Nick Bloom, a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business who researches remote work, told CNBC. “Everything is completely off.”

Employers now worry that the back and forth of setting return-to-office deadlines only to delay them is eroding employees’ trust.

“There’s this constant fear that a lot of companies have, which is that if we keep making promises that we’re going to open and then not opening, then we’ve lost all credibility with our employees,” said Brian Kropp, chief of research for the human resources practice at Gartner.

Just before Thanksgiving, with covid cases trending down and employer deadlines appearing firmer than ever, a return-to-office appeared inevitable at many offices. Then the omicron variant hit.

“It was very sobering over the weekend,” said Richard Wahlquist, CEO of the American Staffing Association. “We’d seen a dramatic return to job sites for workers that had been working from home, and it’s been increasing every month for the past four months.”

Now, American workers are finding themselves back in “The Great Wait.”

“This is one of the most fluid situations for employers, executives and HR departments I have ever seen,” said Wahlquist. “It’s causing a level of change and disruption not only day by day, but hour by hour.”

Annie Lin, a human resources executive at Lever, an HR software company, says her company has kept its offices in San Francisco and Toronto closed since the start of the pandemic. The omicron variant is only encouraging them to keep their doors shut.

“We’ve stayed completely remote with plans to reopen those two offices when things are safe. That time has not come yet,” Lin said.

“We made the decision in light of omicron recently that we were going to plan 2022 assuming that we were going to stay fully remote still,” she said.

“If things miraculously change for the better, we can always change the plan,” she said, but said the company’s executives wanted to avoid keeping employees in a state of uncertainty.

Some companies are deciding that committing to the idea of an indefinite return is better than setting a firm deadline, only to keep kicking the can down the road.

“What some of the smarter companies have realized is this whole idea that ‘we’ve got a reopening date’ doesn’t make sense,” Kropp said, as companies recalibrate their expectations that Covid-19 might go away entirely. “What they’re starting to think about is what are the conditions through which we have people coming into the workplace versus not.”

By focusing on a defined list of conditions rather than a date, workers are less likely to feel as if they’re being left in the dark, Kropp said. “Employees just want to have a sense of insight and that they know what’s going on.”

This will be more important as it becomes evident that the disruption created by Covid will not end when the calendar page turns, he said.

“There’s going to be more variants in the future. It’s not a question of if. It’s a question of when,” said Kropp.