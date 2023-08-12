With banking issues and financial scams on the rise, customers face an uphill battle when something goes wrong

Last week, an unknown number of Wells Fargo customers were suddenly unable to access deposits in their bank accounts.

Even as it sought to address the issue, which customers first began noticing on Aug. 3, Wells Fargo acknowledged a "limited" number of customers were still having issues 24 hours later, leaving some of them unable to access funds for critical needs.

For Wells Fargo, it was the second time this year that such an issue had occurred. Wells Fargo declined to comment when NBC News reached out to understand the exact cause and scope of the issues.

More recently, further investigation discovered third-party impostors created fraudulent accounts at Wells Fargo. (In that case, the bank has denied any wrongdoing and said the problem is widespread across the financial industry).

At least one other bank has also left customers scrambling to access their money in the wake of an outage of unknown origin: Some depositors with Green Dot Bank, which works with Walmart among other third parties to provide financial services, say they have been unable to get money from their accounts for days or even weeks.

The difficulties that customers of Wells Fargo and Green Dot encountered reflect a dramatic increase in complaints about financial groups in recent years.

All categories of complaints have increased since the pandemic, though the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has focused on the increase in complaints about credit-ratings firms. In one of those reports, the agency noted that "many consumers did not receive a substantive response to their initial complaints" to these firms.

"These non-substantive responses can increase the total number of complaints when dissatisfied consumers submit a subsequent complaint with the hope that their original issue will be addressed," the CFPB report said.

At the same time, the Associated Press reports people are losing more money to scammers than ever before — with reported consumer losses to fraud totaling $8.8 billion in 2022, a 30% jump compared with 2021.

Hello? Is anybody there?

In general, it has never been more difficult for customers to get a response from their financial institutions in a timely manner, experts say.

"It's really tough for customers these days," said Ira Rheingold, executive director of the National Association of Consumer Advocates.

It's a harsh reality that has only hardened in recent years: Companies are increasingly turning to a business model that is focused on waiting for customers with issues to go away, said Greg McBride, senior vice president and chief financial analyst at Bankrate.

"It's the continual push to cut costs," McBride said. "Customer service is seen as a cost center, as opposed to a revenue enhancer."

"And companies can get away with it," he added.

In a statement, Wells Fargo said it puts customers first.

"We take customer complaints very seriously and when issues are raised, we act quickly to resolve them," the company said, adding that the overall volume of customer complaints it receives directly "is down considerably since 2019."

A Green Dot representative said in a statement the institution is "focused on completing our technology conversions and working through and resolving any service interruptions as quickly as possible."

Even in extreme circumstances where a customer considers legal action against their financial institution, there is usually a harsh reminder: the forced-arbitration clause, which the customer typically signs at the time they open their account. That provision requires a customer to submit any dispute they have with the bank to a private arbitrator who is often selected by the company.

Created in 2011 to resolve customer disputes with banking and financial firms, the CFPB can intervene on both an individual and group basis — but those responses can take time.

The CFPB said that between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, it sent approximately 745,400 customer complaints to companies for review and response, and that companies responded to approximately 99% of them, but it can take a company more than two weeks to respond.

Since its inception, the CFPB has sent 4 million complaints to companies on behalf of consumers and obtained $17.5 billion in financial compensation for them, according to July 2023 data from the agency.

Rheingold said turning to the news media can also prove effective to get a response to an issue. However, these days, it is more likely to be a local TV station than a local newspaper, the latter of which have dwindled both in absolute numbers and in the scope of their capabilities.

In general, a good rule of thumb to maximize the odds of a timely response is to be the proverbial squeaky wheel, Rheingold suggested.

"Be loud, be annoyed, threaten to move your business or your money," he said.