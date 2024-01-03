Starbucks will accept reusable cups for drive-thru and mobile orders

Starbucks announced it will allow customers to use their own personal cups for all visits, including drive-through and mobile orders, in a bid to reduce cup waste sent to landfills.

The new practice starts Wednesday at participating licensed stores in the U.S. and Canada.

“With the majority of Starbucks beverages enjoyed on-the-go, this milestone unlocks a big opportunity for customers to choose reusables and supports Starbucks commitment to reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030,” the Seattle-based company said in a news release, noting its the first national coffeehouse to offer personal cups for mobile orders.

Plus there's a financial incentive — customers who bring a clean, personal cup get a 10 cent discount on their beverage and 25 bonus stars for U.S. Starbucks rewards members.

So, how will it work?

Customers ordering inside cafes will simply let baristas know they brought their own personal cup and hand it over.

In drive-thrus, customers alert baristas when ordering that they have their own cup, and baristas will collect and fill the cup at the pickup window.

For in-app orders, customers will press the "customization" button and select "personal cup" then continue ordering as normal. Once they get to the cafe, customers hand over their cup to baristas in the pick up area.

The new effort comes after a personal cup test was piloted at 200 drive-thru stores in Colorado last spring.

“At Starbucks, we envision a future where every beverage can be served in a reusable cup,” Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer, said in a statement. “We know our customers are passionate about the planet, and now, they can join us in our efforts to give more than we take, no matter how they order.”