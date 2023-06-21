Titanic submarine lost at sea raises legal questions for high-risk businesses

The decision by five individuals to undertake a dangerous and likely ill-fated undersea voyage to visit the wreck of the Titanic is raising questions about the liabilities assumed by people and businesses partaking in risky activities.

Experts say there is no set rubric that determines whether a business will have to pay damages in the event of a mishap, and that most operators buy liability insurance anyway because the waiver forms they ask clients to sign may not ultimately be enforceable.

In the U.S., whether a business operator becomes liable for a catastrophe can depend on the state laws where the business operates or even a judge's interpretation of the waiver form, said Kenneth S. Abraham, distinguished professor of law at the University of Virginia.

"There's some variation from activity to activity and jurisdiction to jurisdiction," Abraham said.

In the case of OceanGate, the Washington-based company that oversaw the trek to the Titanic that has captivated the world this week, guests were asked to sign a liability waiver that emphasized the possibility of death, according to one former passenger, the longtime television writer Mike Reiss.

But that may still not absolve the company in a wrongful-death case.

"If an operator behaves recklessly, most courts will not let the operator off the hook," said Nora Freeman Engstrom, law professor at Stanford University.

Many waiver forms that are signed before a high-risk recreational activity takes place, like skydiving, snorkeling, or skiing are frequently enforceable, as long as they are clearly written, Engstrom said, adding that the scope of an accident, should one occur, also must be encompassed within the contract.

A representative for OceanGate did not respond to a request for comment.

Nonetheless, the mere existence of the waiver form many not deter a trial lawyer, Abraham said. The overwhelming majority of lawsuits headed to trial ultimately result in a settlement, he said.

Numerous lawsuits are filed against skydiving, scuba, parasailing, and other extreme-activity companies each year, records show, with some resulting in large settlements. The cases, however, can take years to litigate.

In February, a Montana-based scuba company settled a suit out of court after a guest died during a dive at Glacier National Park in 2000, before the business shut down.