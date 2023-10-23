UAW strike expands again as union says it shut down Ram truck plant

The United Auto Workers union says it expanded its strike again Monday, as 6,800 people stopped working at a plant that makes Ram 1500 trucks.

That means this expansion of the strike targets one of Stellantis' most important and profitable vehicles. The union took a similar step with its last walkout, when it shut down a Ford plant in Kentucky where several F-Series Super Duty pickups are made.

The move comes days after UAW President Shawn Fain repeatedly criticized Stellantis, the company that makes Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler vehicles. He said Stellantis "is trying to lowball and undercut us" with contract proposals that were significantly weaker than those offered by Ford and General Motors.

It's the latest step in a labor dispute that's been different from most others in Detroit history. It's the first contract negotiation since Fain, who was sworn into office in March, was elected union president in an upset over incumbent Ray Currie.

Fain is the first UAW president elected directly by members. He'd run on an anti-corruption platform and used more strident anti-corporate rhetoric than his predecessors.

About 40,000 UAW workers at Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis are now on strike. They're seeking annual pay raises of more than 40% over a four-year contract, a shorter work week, improved pensions for retirees, better healthcare, cost of living adjustments, and an end to wage tiers.

The automakers have offered record contracts with pay increases of around 20% as well as bonuses and other improved benefits.

The union's strategy

The strike began September 15, when, for the first time, UAW members simultaneously walked off the job at all three companies.

Since then, the union has employed a phased strategy that it calls a "stand up strike," where workers at specific manufacturing plants are told to go on strike with about two hours' notice, making it harder for the automakers to prepare for interruptions in their production and supply lines.

It also makes it easier for the union to stay on strike for longer. Like many unions, the UAW provides "strike pay" to people who won't earn a paycheck because they've walked off the job. Members get $100 a day in assistance for each day they're on strike. That doesn't make up for all their lost pay.

The union started with more $800 million in its strike fund, which was enough to provide about 11 weeks of strike pay for all 146,000 members. But more than a month into strike, it hasn't had to pay out much of that total.

It's currently paying around $17 million per week to striking workers.

Making an impact

While the automakers' bottom lines have taken a hit, the impact on them has also been smaller than it would have been if more workers walked out.

Last week, Ford Motor Executive Chairman Bill Ford said the strike is a threat to both his company and the U.S. auto industry.

In remarks that illustrated their differing points of view and rhetorical styles, Ford said in a news conference that "This should not be Ford versus the UAW. It should be Ford and the UAW versus Toyota and Honda, Tesla and all the Chinese companies that want to enter our home market."

Later that day, Fain countered that "It's not the UAW and Ford against foreign automakers. It’s autoworkers everywhere against corporate greed."

Close to 5,000 employees at General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles, have also been laid off. The automakers have said that's necessary because there is no work for those people to do, while the union has described it as a pressure tactic.

Auto parts suppliers have reported laying off workers as well.

The current strike is now stretching a bit longer than the 2019 strike that hit General Motors, which lasted 31 days before the two sides reached a tentative contract agreement. Some of the UAW's past strikes have lasted several months.